Andrew Dice Clay & Jordan Johnson-Hinds Set For Sports Drama ‘Warrior Strong’; Quiver Launching Sales In Toronto

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Dice Clay (Pam & Tommy) and Jordan Johnson-Hinds (The Endgame) will star in the Quiver-acquired basketball drama Warrior Strong from director Shane Belcourt (Red Rover), which has entered production in Northern Ontario, Canada.

The film written by Dan Gordon (Wyatt Earp) centers on basketball protege and egocentric Bilal Irving (Johnson-Hinds), who is asked to be the assistant coach of his former high school team, the Dumont Warriors, alongside Coach Avery Schmidt (Clay). Bilal subsequently learns that true coaching involves far more than simply teaching the game. The question is, will this rag-tag team of misfits have what it takes to put aside their differences and become Warrior Strong?

Nicholas Tabarrok and Leah Jaunzems are producing for Darius Films, with Quiver’s Berry Meyerowitz, Jeff Sackman and Larry Greenberg serving as exec producers. Quiver holds worldwide rights to the film and will be introducing it for sale at this year’s Toronto Film Festival.

“We’re thrilled to bring this passion-filled sports drama to life, and Dice and Jordan are perfect for the story,” said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Meyerowitz and Sackman. “Audiences will be calling this story a slam dunk.”

“When I first read this script, I knew it had the potential to stand alongside some of the great underdog sports movies which audiences love,” added Tabarrok, “and I couldn’t be happier with the way it’s come together with this talented group.”

The first stand-up comic to sell out Madison Square Garden for two consecutive nights, Clay is also an actor and musician whose onscreen credits include Woody Allen’s critically acclaimed Blue Jasmine, Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut A Star Is Born and Showtime’s semi-autobiographical series, Dice. He most recently appeared in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and continues to perform stand-up on tour, while hosting the podcast, I’m Ova Hea’ Now!.

Johnson-Hinds is a Canada-born actor whose TV credits include Amazon’s Upload, Hulu/Crave’s Letterkenny, USA’s Suits, Freeform’s Shadowhunters and NBC’s The Endgame. He just wrapped production on the action-thriller Ambush with Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Aaron Eckhart, and can next be seen in the action-comedy The Retirement Plan, alongside Nicolas Cage and Ashley Greene.

Belcourt is an award-winning and two-time CSA-nominated filmmaker based in Toronto whose notable work includes the feature Tkaronto; shorts such as A Common Experience, Keeping Quiet and Pookums; the dance-documentary Kaha:wi – The Cycle of Life; the award-winning 2018 CBC Firsthand documentary Indictment; the music docuseries Amplify for APTN; and the dramatic feature Red Rover.

Gordon is a USC Scripter Award winner who has contributed to the writing of films like Wyatt Earp and Passenger 57, among many others. Also coming up for the scribe is the drama Irena’s Vow, starring Sophie Nélisse and more, which he penned for director Louise Archambault.

Quiver Distribution is a film production, acquisition and distribution company operating in the U.S., Canada and international markets focused on developing and distributing high-quality, talent-driven films. The company produced and will release Walter Hill’s Western Dead for a Dollar with Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan, which will have its world premiere at next month’s Venice Film Festival, as well as Neil LaBute’s Out of the Blue with Diane Kruger, Ray Nicholson, Hank Azaria and Chase Sui Wonders. Quiver’s most recent theatrical release is Mayim Bialik’s directorial debut As They Made Us, starring Dianna Agron, Simon Helberg, Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen.

Clay is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Gersh; Johnson-Hinds by Buchwald, Parent Management in Toronto, and Link Entertainment; Belcourt by The Characters Talent Agency in Toronto; and Gordon by Foundation Media Partners.