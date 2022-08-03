‘Andor’: Tony Gilroy Clarifies That ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Series Will End With Season 2 As Story Segues Into ‘Rogue One’ Movie

The story of Cassian Andor will last two seasons.

Showrunner Tony Gilroy clarified Wednesday that Andor will end with its second season, and the final scenes of its last episode will directly segue into the Rogue One feature film that came out in 2016.

There had previously been confusion as to how many seasons the Star Wars prequel series would last, given that the show essentially has a five-year plan around Diego Luna’s Andor.

The series focuses on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make, bringing forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved after the destruction of Andor’s home world.

Gilroy, speaking at Disney+’s virtual TCA press day today, said, “We are covering one year in our first 12 episodes, that we’ve completed, in fact we’re finishing our final mix on [episode] 12 tomorrow. We are going to do another 12 episodes starting in November and the organizing principle for shooting is that we do blocks of three, so last year we were looking at the difficulty of doing five years, which seemed like it would take us the next 30 years.

“The answer elegantly presented itself; we’re going to take our four blocks of three [episodes] in the second half of the show and each block is going to represent another year closer. We really get to take the formative forging of Cassian Andor in the first 12 episodes and then we get to take that organism that we’ve built up and run it through the next four years in a really exciting narrative fashion,” he added.

He added that the final scene of episode 24 will “walk the audience directly into the first scenes of Rogue One.”

Luna added, “It makes complete sense because otherwise the last three seasons would have been animation; I wouldn’t be able to be part of it.”

The series also stars Forest Whitaker, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw and Kyle Soller.

The Disney+ spinoff series will debut September 21 with three new episodes.

The series was created by Gilroy, who worked on the original Rogue One script, and Toby Haynes is the show’s lead director. Ben Caron and Susanna White also will direct episodes.