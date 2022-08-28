Ana Navarro Shares Why ‘The View’ Pushes Her Outside Of Her Comfort Zone

Ana Navarro has become an official co-host on The View after being a guest co-host for several seasons. The political commentator will have a permanent seat on the daytime talk show when Season 26 premieres on September 6 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT/PT.

Ahead of the fall premiere of the ABC program, Navarro has shared her thoughts on how The View pushes her outside of what she’s used to doing on television.

“Left to my own vices, I would only speak about politics but I get pushed outside of my comfort zone and talk about pop culture and things that are relatable,” Navarro said in a video posted on The View’s social platforms. “The thing about The View is that you have to open up about your real life and because viewers want to hear how it relates to them, how it relates to you.”

Navarro said that what makes viewers of The View different from other show’s she’s been on is that the audience “wants to know you and they’re loyal viewers who’ve been watching year after year, show after show.”

“One thing about The View is you gotta be consistent because these viewers remember the stuff you said three years ago on Wednesday on that show when Kim Kardashian was on,” she continued. “Viewers of The View know when you’re up, when you’re down, they know when you’re sad, they know when you cut your hair, they know when you’ve colored your hair, they know when you’ve gained weight, they know when you’ve loves weight, they know when you’re in a good mood, they know when you’ve in a bad mood. So you’ve got to just come here and be yourself, be authentic…”

Navarro and The View will return from their summer hiatus on September 6 with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and new co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.