‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Will Bring Back Studio Audience This Season

Calling all fans of cat and pratfall videos: America’s Funniest Home Videos wants you back on the soundstage, stat.

When the 33rd season debuts Oct. 2 on ABC, the long-running show will feature a live studio audience for the first time in two seasons. The video show also plans to double the weekly prize money for the new season: first prize winners will earn $20,000, while second place victors are up to $6,000 and third place gets $4,000.

First-place prize winners then move on to the next competition round where they vie for $100,000. At the end of the season, $100,000 champs will compete for a grand prize vacation package.

In its 33 seasons, AFV has given away more than $17 million in prize money and evaluated over 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers can continue to submit their videos at http://www.afv.com.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a live audience back to the studio after two years,” said Vin Di Bona, Executive Producer and Director of America’s Funniest Home Videos in a statement. “We’re starting with a limited audience size of 50 people, and hope to be back to full audience capacity of 200, soon. The studio audience has always been an essential part of our set, and an integral part of the show, providing an effusive energy felt by our viewers, host and crew. Now, more than ever, people need the laughter AFV provides and with the doubling of the weekly prize money, we’re set for our biggest season yet.”

ABC’s AFV was the season’s No. 1 show in family co-viewing (Adult 18-49 viewers watching with a Teen 12-17 and/or Kid 2-11 present) on the broadcast networks. The series was the No. 1 non-sports program in Sunday’s 7:00.p.m. hour last season among Teens 12-17 and Kids 2-11.

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, AFV is syndicated in more than 103 territories around the world.

Di Bona is executive producer, along with Michele Nasraway.