AMC Networks’ Sundance Now Expands 2023 Slate With Two New Series

AMC Networks’ streaming platform Sundance Now is expanding its 2023 slate with orders for two new series, dark comedy Totally Completely Fine and fantasy mystery series Sanctuary, based on V.V. James novel. They join the recently announced upcoming series Clean Sweep, The Lovers, SisterS, Black Snow, and Far North, all for premiere in 2023.

Inspired by true events, six-part dark comedy Totally Completely Fine, a Sundance Now Original series, stars Thomasin McKenzie (JoJo Rabbit) and explores the complexities of grief, the power of friendship, and the ways our sadness can unite us. Per the logline, the series follows 20-something Vivian Cunningham (McKenzie), whose life is a mess. Last week she accidentally burnt down her brother’s vegan food truck with a bacon-flavored vape and this week she’s inherited her grandfather’s coastal clifftop shack and is tasked with helping people who come too close to the edge.

Tatiana Maslany Returns To AMC As Star & EP Of 'Invitation To A Bonfire'

Series also stars Devon Terrell (Rap Sh!t), Brandon McLelland (ANZAC Girls), Rowan Witt (Book of Morman), Contessa Treffone (Doctor Doctor), James Sweeny (Total Control), Max Crean (Mystic) and Brigid Zengeni (The Good Liar).

Created and executive produced by Gretel Vella (The Great), Totally Completely Fine is a co-production between Sundance Now and Stan, produced by Fremantle Australia. Vella writes alongside Keir Wilkins and Emme Hoy. The series is produced by Alice Willison, with Nat Lindwall as executive producer. Lucy Gaffy (Here Out West) directs, with Adrian Chiarella directing episode four.

Sanctuary is a fantasy mystery series based on James’ novel and set in a small fictional UK town, Sanctuary. When the local golden boy dies in an unexplained accident, accusations of murder start flying. Sanctuary’s resident witch and her daughter are quickly embroiled in a modern-day witch-hunt, as the once close community of Sanctuary unravels in a storm of paranoia and suspicion, with horrifying consequences.

Cast is led by Elaine Cassidy (A Discovery of Witches) as Sarah Fenn, Hazel Doupe (Smother) as Harper Fenn, Stephanie Levi-John (The Spanish Princess) as DCI Maggie Knight and Amy De Bhrún (Line of Duty) as Abigail Whithall.

Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, Alison Carpenter, Karen Richards, Debbie Horsfield, V.V. James and Guymon Casady serve as executive producers. Horsfield writes alongside Jess Ruston and Gabbie Asher and directors include Lisa Mulcahy and Justin Molotnikov. Sanctuary is an AMC Studios production in partnership with Monumental Television.

