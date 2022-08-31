Amazon Studios Europe Chief Georgia Brown Exiting After Five Years In Post

Amazon Studios Europe’s content chief Georgia Brown is leaving the streamer after five years in the role.

She will exit the business today, Amazon reps have confirmed. She is expected to land a new role, though details aren’t yet forthcoming, it is understood. The surprise move comes just a week after she presented Amazon’s latest UK content strategy at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Brown has been with the streamer since February 2017, when she joined from Fremantle’s international division to become Amazon’s first original content hire in the region. She has been the face of Amazon’s European commissioning strategy since that point and is credited with largely building the streamer’s strategy in the continent, hiring local teams and broadly setting the agenda.

Notable orders under her watch have included British fantasy drama Good Omens, high-profile unscripted shows The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm, upcoming UK shows The Power, Fifteen-Love and Jungle, European versions of romantic drama Modern Love and comedy format LOL, and French doc The Pogumentary. She was also the 2021 Edinburgh TV Festival Advisory Chair and oversaw Amazon’s involvement in several training initiatives.

Her exit has been planned for some time internally but surprisingly comes on the eve of the launch of Amazon’s biggest ever production, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which was filmed in the UK and had its European premiere in London’s Leicester Square yesterday evening.

It’s understood Amazon is look to find a direct replacement for her, with no other restructuring expected. Senior territory execs currently reporting in to her such as Dan Grabiner in the UK, Thomas Dubois in France; Philip Pratt in Germany; and Nicole Morganti in Italy will now report to LA-based Head of International James Farrell on an interim basis.

In an internal note seen by Deadline, Farrell and Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke wrote: “While the volume of local original titles launching each year continues to increase, under Georgia’s guidance the team has remained steadfast in our commitment to a curated approach, where we are working hand-in-hand with our European producing partners on every project to create the highest quality content and maintaining the strongest relationships with the production community and talent across the region.

“We are sure Georgia will be successful in her next endeavor, and please join us in wishing her continued success,” they added.

Brown wrote: “To the EU Originals team: you are outstanding. The best in the business. Your commitment and drive to raise the bar has delivered exceptional, award winning and genre defining series and movies in the last five years, and will continue to do so for many more.”

Variety was first with the news.