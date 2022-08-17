Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Lake’ Producer Amaze Signs COO & Business Affairs VP; ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Metaverse; Studio Dragon To Remake India’s ‘Flower Of Evil’; CJ ENM Peacock; San Sebastian Set RTVE Gala Screenings – Global Briefs

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Lake’ Producer Amaze Signs COO & Business Affairs VP

Canadian TV and film studio Amaze has forged a Chief Operating Officer role and hired a Senior Vice President of Business Affair as it clears a path to growth. Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence’s outfit, which is behind Amazon Prime Video’s debut Canadian series The Lake, has brought in Alex Lalonde in the former role and Gina Vanni in the latter, both of whom join from Stratagem RX. Lalonde, who produced The Desperate Hour and the Canadian shoot for Marvel’s Hawkeye and Secret Invasion while at Stratagem, is tasked with managing corporate operations, as well as sourcing IP and co-production opportunities, packaging, financing, sales and acting as an Executive Producer across projects. Vanni will oversee business affairs and finance for the Amaze slate. “Alex and Gina are leaders in global treaty co-production, commercial co-production, domestic and service production, and will be an integral part of Amaze’s expansion and growth into broader markets,” said Souther and Lawrence.

Studio Dragon To Remake India’s ‘Flower Of Evil’

Studio Dragon’s Flower Of Evil is set for an Indian remake, the first time ever that a Korean series is to be adapted for the market. Flower Of Evil originally premiered in 2020 with strong ratings through the season. The remake rights have been sold to streaming platform ZEE5 in India where it will be titled Duranga – Two Shades Of A Lie and produced by Rose Audio Visuals. The nine-episode series stars Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami and will premiere on August 19.

Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Cooks Up The Metaverse

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen is cooking up the Metaverse. ITV Studios has struck a deal with virtual decentralized gaming world The Sandbox that will see restaurant experiences designed by the chef along with limited edition avatars of Ramsay appear. The move represents the first experiences based on cooking themes that have appeared in The Sandbox, according to ITV Studios. Hell’s Kitchen has been picked up in 24 territories worldwide and sees celebrated chef Ramsay revive failing restaurants. Ramsay said he is “fascinated” by The Sandbox, adding: “There’s nothing more exciting to me than chartering new territory.”

CJ ENM Launches On Peacock

Korea’s CJ ENM is launching branded zone CJ ENM Picks on NBCU’s Peacock, offering a library of hit K-content including dramas, films and unscripted entertainment content. The zone will encompass such shows as Another Miss Oh and Reply 1994 as well as features like Finding Mr Destiny and Sunny. There will also be a selection of unscripted entertainment programs including Youn’s Kitchen 2and K-pop content Kingdom: Legendary War and M Countdown. The new offerings will price at $4.99 per month. Further content on CJ ENM Picks will be rolled out over the coming months.

New Films By Carlos Saura And Cesc Gay Set For San Sebastian Gala Screenings

The San Sebastian Film Festival has set The Walls Can Talk, the new documentary by Carlos Saura and Stories Not to be Told by Cesc Gay as its two RTVE gala screenings. Saura’s documentary centres on the origins of art and its relationship with the most avant-garde tendencies. Seen from the filmmaker’s personal and peculiar point of view, the movie portrays the evolution and relationship of art with the wall as a creative canvas, from the first graphic revolutions of the prehistoric caves to the most cutting-edge expressions of urban art. The film will screen on Wednesday, September 21 at the festival’s Kursaal 2. Gay’s Stories Not to be Told is an ensemble comedy starring Jose Coronado, Nora Navas, Javier Rey, Verónica Echegui, Chino Darín, Anna Castillo, Antonio de la Torre, Maribel Verdú, Quim Gutiérrez, Belén Cuesta and Alexandra Jiménez. The film takes a fun look at the situations in which we can recognise ourselves and that we would rather not explain, or would even prefer to forget. The film will screen at San Sebastian on Thursday, September 22, at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre following its debut in the Special Presentations section of the Toronto International Film Festival, running from September 8-18.