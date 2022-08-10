Prime Video Picks Up U.S. Rights To Duo Of Israeli Dramas Including Original ‘Your Honor’ Series From Yes Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video has added Israeli dramas Kvodo and Just for Today to its service in the U.S.

This follows a deal with Tel Aviv-based Yes Studios, which has previously sent the likes of The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, Fauda and Shtisel stateside.

Kvodo is best know as the inspiration behind Showtime’s Bryan Cranston limited series Your Honor. Created by Ron Ninio and writer Shlomo Mashiach, it was a Series Mania Grand Prix winner in and made Official Selections at several other international festivals. Besides the U.S., format adaptations have followed in several territories including Germany, India, Italy, France, Turkey and Spain.

The drama follows a prominent judge who, through a tragic twist of fate, gets caught up in the mafia underworld. Seasons one and two are now available on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.

Just for Today will follow on August 23 on Prime Video and Google Play. Winner of the Special Jury Prize at Series Mania, the Nir Bergman and Ram Nehari-created show is billed as “a poignant nine-episode limited series about a group of released prisoners living in a soon-to-close halfway house in south Tel Aviv.” The show, a Yes co-production with Endemol Shine Israel, has also collected awards such as Best International TV Series at Switzerland’s Zurich Film Festival and Jüdisches Filmfestival Berlin und Brandenburg, Germany.

“We are so pleased to present two of our most awarded and captivating television series to the U.S. viewers,” said a Yes Studios rep. “Kvodo and Just for Today epitomize great Israeli television that translates beautifully to global viewers while offering unique insight into our culture and personal stories.”