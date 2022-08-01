Prime Video Dates Fall Movie Slate: Harry Styles’ ‘My Policeman’, Lena Dunham’s ‘Catherine Called Birdy’, Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Samaritan’ & More

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studio’s Prime Video is charging into the fall season with a bevy of awards contending and crowd pleasing movies, the list of dates which you can find below.

Many of these will be having splashy world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival, i.e. My Policeman, Lena Dunham’s Catherine Called Birdy, with the Ryan White documentary Good Night Oppy receiving an international premiere in the Great White North. Two of these titles already made their world premieres at Sundance, i.e. Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny from this past year, and Shana Feste’s Run Sweetheart Run which made its debut in Park City during the pre-pandemic 2020 edition.

A select number of titles are receiving a limited theatrical release before their streaming drop date as noted below.

Said Julie Rapaport, head of movies, Amazon Studios tells Deadline, “This slate reflects our commitment to providing customers a wide variety of entertaining, quality films to enjoy both at home and in theaters. We’re proud to work with extraordinary filmmakers and talent to bring these diverse movies to life and are excited to share them with our global audience.”

Here’s Prime Video’s lineup:

Samaritan (Aug. 26)

Synopsis: Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

CAST: Sylvester Stallone, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, Moises Arias

DIRECTOR: Julius Avery

PRODUCERS: Sylvester Stallone, p.g.a., Braden Aftergood, p.g.a.

GENRE: Action Thriller

RATED: PG-13

Flight/Risk (Sept. 9)

Synopsis: Flight / Risk follows everyday people who find themselves in the midst of a global tragedy when two Boeing 737 Max planes crashed only five months apart in 2018 and 2019. This powerful documentary is told through the perspective of affected family members, their legal teams, whistleblowers, and Pulitzer-winning Seattle Times journalist Dominic Gates.



DIRECTORS: Karim Amer, Omar Mullick

PRODUCERS: Karim Amer, Paul McGuire, Jia, Leen Karadsheh, Mike Lerner

GENRE: Documentary

RATED: PG

Goodnight Mommy (Sept. 16)

Synopsis: When twin brothers arrive home to find their mother’s demeanor altered and face covered in surgical bandages, they begin to suspect the woman beneath the gauze might not be their mother.

CAST: Naomi Watts, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, Peter Hermann

DIRECTOR: Matt Sobel

WRITER: Kyle Warren

PRODUCERS: V.J. Guibal, p.g.a., Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, p.g.a., Joshua Astrachan, p.g.a., David Kaplan

GENRE: Thriller RATED: R

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Sept. 30)

Synopsis: The year is 1988. High school sophomores Abby and Gretchen have been best friends since fourth grade. But after an evening of skinny-dipping goes disastrously wrong, Gretchen begins to act…different. She’s moody. She’s irritable. And bizarre incidents keep happening whenever she’s nearby. Abby’s investigation leads her to some startling discoveries—and by the time their story reaches its terrifying conclusion, the fate of Abby and Gretchen will be determined by a single question: Is their friendship powerful enough to beat the devil?





CAST: Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller, Cathey Ang, Rachel Ogechi, Christopher Lowell

DIRECTOR: Damon Thomas

WRITER: Jenna Lamia

BASED ON THE BOOK BY: Grady Hendrix

PRODUCERS: Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jennifer Semler

GENRE: Horror RATED: R

Catherine Called Birdy (In theaters Sept. 23, Prime Video Oct. 7)

Synopsis: The year? 1290. In the Medieval English village of Stonebridge, Lady Catherine (known as Birdy) is the youngest child of Lord Rollo and the Lady Aislinn. Her playground is Stonebridge Manor, a house that, like the family, has seen better days. Financially destitute and utterly greedy, Rollo sees his daughter as his path out of financial ruin by marrying her off to a wealthy man for money and land. But Birdy, like all the great teen heroines, is spirited, clever and adventurous –and ready to put off any suitor that comes in increasingly ingenious ways. Her imagination, defiance and deep belief in her own right to independence put her on a collision course with her parents. When the most vile suitor of all arrives, they are presented with the ultimate test of love for their daughter.



CAST: Bella Ramsey, Andrew Scott, Billie Piper, Paul Kaye, Joe Alwyn

DIRECTOR: Lena Dunham

WRITER: Lena Dunham

BASED ON THE BOOK BY: Karen Cushman

PRODUCERS: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett

GENRE: Comedy

RATED: PG-13

Argentina, 1985 (In theaters, Sept. 30, Prime Video Oct. 21)

Synopsis: Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo, and their young legal team of unlikely heroes in their David-vs-Goliath battle, in which, under constant threat, they dared to prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship against all odds and in a race against time to bring justice to the victims of the Military Junta.

CAST: Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani

DIRECTOR: Santiago Mitre

WRITER: Santiago Mitre, Mariano Llinás

PRODUCERS: Axel Kuschevatzky, p.g.a., Federico Posternak, Agustina Llambi-Campbell, Ricardo Darín, Santiago Mitre, Santiago Carabante, Chino Darín, Victoria Alonso, p.g.a.

GENRE: Drama

RATED: N/A

Run Sweetheart Run (Oct. 28)

Synopsis: After what begins as dinner with a client, a single mom (Ella Balinska) finds herself hunted by a monstrous and seemingly unstoppable assailant (Pilou Asbæk) in this terrifying dark thriller.



CAST: Ella Balinska, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Pilou Asbæk, Clark Gregg, Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt

DIRECTOR: Shana Feste

WRITERS: Shana Feste, Keith Josef Adkins, Kellee Terrell

PRODUCERS: Shana Feste, p.g.a., Effie T. Brown, p.g.a., Jason Blum, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, p.g.a.

GENRE: Thriller

RATED: R

My Policeman (In theaters Oct. 21, Prime Video Nov. 4)

Synopsis: A tale of forbidden romance and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows the relationships between three people—policeman Tom (Harry Styles/Linus Roache), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin/Gina McKee) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson/Rupert Everett)—and their emotional journey spanning decades.



CAST: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, Rupert Everett

DIRECTOR: Michael Grandage

WRITER: Ron Nyswaner

BASED ON THE BOOK BY: Bethan Roberts

PRODUCERS: Greg Berlanti, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, p.g.a., Robbie Rogers, p.g.a., Cora Palfrey, p.g.a., Philip Herd, p.g.a.

GENRE: Drama

RATED: R

The People We Hate at the Wedding (Nov. 18)

Synopsis: The film follows struggling American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) in the English countryside alongside their mother, Donna (Allison Janney). Over the course of the wedding week, the family’s many skeletons are wrenched from the closet, and the unlikely reunion gives everyone the motivation to move their own lives forward. A modern wedding comedy for anyone with a slightly dysfunctional family (everyone), or anyone who’s been forced to attend a wedding they tried to avoid (also everyone).

CAST: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan, Tony Goldwyn, Isaach De Bankolé, Jorma Taccone, Julian Ovenden

DIRECTOR: Claire Scanlon

WRITER: Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Wendy Molyneux

BASED ON THE BOOK BY: Grant Ginder

PRODUCERS: Margot Hand, Ashley Fox

GENRE: Comedy

RATED: N/A

Good Night Oppy (In theaters Nov. 4, Prime Video Nov. 23)

Synopsis: Good Night Oppy tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away.

DIRECTOR: Ryan White

PRODUCERS: Jessica Hargrave, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Brandon Carroll, Matthew Goldberg

GENRE: Documentary

RATED: PG

Something From Tiffany’s (Dec. 9)

Synopsis: In this holiday romantic comedy, a woman’s life is upended when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her to the person she’s meant to be with.

CAST: Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Smith Sampson, Ray Nicholson, Shay Mitchell, Leah Jeffries, Jojo T. Gibbs, Javicia Leslie, Chido Nwokocha, Stephanie Shepherd, Michael Roark

DIRECTOR: Daryl Wein

WRITER: Tamara Chestna

BASED ON THE BOOK BY: Melissa Hill

PRODUCERS: Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter

GENRE: Romantic Comedy

RATED: N/A

Nanny (In theaters Nov. 23, Prime Video Dec. 16)

Synopsis: Aisha is an undocumented nanny working for a privileged couple in New York City. As she prepares for the arrival of the son she left behind in West Africa, a violent presence invades her reality, threatening the American Dream she is painstakingly piecing together.

CAST: Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector, Rose Decker, Leslie Uggams, Zephani Idoko

DIRECTOR: Nikyatu Jusu

WRITER: Nikyatu Jusu

PRODUCERS: Nikkia Moulterie, p.g.a., Daniela Taplin Lundberg, p.g.a.

GENRE: Psychological Horror

RATED: N/A

Wildcat (In theaters Dec. 21, Prime Video Dec. 30)

Synopsis: Back from war in Afghanistan, a young British soldier struggling with depression and PTSD finds a second chance in the Amazon rainforest when he meets an American scientist, and together they foster an orphaned baby ocelot.

DIRECTOR: Melissa Lesh, Trevor Frost

PRODUCERS: Trevor Groth, Alysa Nahmias, Joshua Altman

GENRE: Documentary

RATED: N/A