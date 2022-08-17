‘Our Man From Jersey’s Alice Lee To Co-Produce & Star In Comedic Thriller ‘Samson’ From Director Ruth Du

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Lee (Our Man from Jersey) is set to co-produce and star in the darkly comedic thriller Samson, from director Ruth Du (The Deadliest Lie). She’ll be joined in the indie’s ensemble by Will Brittain (Blow the Man Down), Emilio Garcia Sanchez (The Society) and newcomer Ryan Dance.

The film written by Du and David Harry Yoon follows a recently broken up couple (Lee and Dance) who are forced to work together when they are kidnapped by two masked men (Brittain and Sanchez). Pic’s producers are Ashlee Cohen and Claire Brooks.

Lee recently wrapped a role alongside Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry in Netflix’s action-thriller Our Man from Jersey, and previously shared the screen with Jillian Bell in Amazon’s Brittany Runs a Marathon, which won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival. The actress was most recently seen on the TV side in a recurring role on NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, subsequently reprising her part for the Roku TV movie, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. She’s also been seen in films like Netflix’s Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and Broad Green Pictures’ Wish Upon, as well as such series as ABC’s Take Two, Hulu’s Gap Year, CBS’ 2 Broke Girls and Hulu’s The Mindy Project.

Brittain’s has been seen in the Tribeca prize winner Blow the Man Down, as well as such films as The Forever Purge, Let Him Go, Clementine, The Long Dumb Road, Kong: Skull Island, Everybody Wants Some!! and Lila & Eve. The actor has also appeared on series like USA Network’s Colony, and featured in the cast of the podcast series Blackout with Rami Malek.

Sanchez was a series regular on the Netflix series The Society, and recently appeared on Freeform’s Love in the Time of Corona. Also coming up for the actor is the family drama Gigi & Nate with Charlie Rowe, Marcia Gay Harden and Jim Belushi, which Roadside Attractions will release on September 2nd.

Du previously directed the feature The Deadliest Lie, starring Erica Tazel (Justified) and Natasha Marc (Timeless), which premiered on Tubi last fall. Additional credits include directing the short film Yugen, starring Christine Ko (Dave), as a 2020 Directing Fellow of Film Independent’s Project Involve, and producing the feature The Archer, which premiered at SXSW 2017. Du also produced five award-winning short films as the Executive Director of the AT&T Mentorship Program, alongside head mentor Lena Waithe.

Lee is represented by Paradigm, Sugar23 and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Brittain by Gersh; and Sanchez by CESD Talent, Industry Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson.