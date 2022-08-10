Alec Baldwin & Olga Kurylenko Board Spy Action Thriller ‘Chief Of Station’ For Bee Holder & Concourse Media

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin and Olga Kurylenko are set for the Jesse V. Johnson directed spy action thriller Chief of Station.

The movie from scribe George Mahaffey is set across Europe and will begin shooting later this year in Budapest.

In Chief of Station, a former CIA Station Chief (played by Baldwin), after learning that the death of his wife was not an accident, is forced back into the espionage underworld, teaming up with adversaries and a rogue agent (played by Kurylenko) to unravel a conspiracy that challenges everything he thought he knew.

Baldwin has been working regularly since the Rust tragedy.

Johnson previously directed such action movies as White Elephant starring Bruce Willis and Michael Rooker, Avengement starring Scott Adkins, and Triple Threat starring Tony Jaa. Prior to becoming a filmmaker, he worked as a stunt coordinator and stuntman on large-scale studio films including Mission Impossible 3, Planet of the Apes, Total Recall, Terminator 3 and Starship Troopers.

“I am honored to be collaborating on this epic action adventure with one of the bona-fide legends of cinema, and pairing Alec and Olga will certainly bring some on-screen magic, she is a force-of-nature,” Johnson tells Deadline.

Kurylenko previously worked with Johnson on White Elephant and can most recently be seen in Hulu’s action fantasy The Princess. The Ukraine born actress will next be starring in the Netflix spy drama series Treason, created by Bridge of Spies scribe Matt Charman opposite Charlie Cox. She notably has starred in Black Widow, Quantum of Solace, Oblivion, Seven Psychopaths and Terrence Malick’s To the Wonder.

Steve Lee Jones is producing Chief of Station for Bee Holder Productions and Matthew Shreder for Concourse Media who is executive producing and handling worldwide rights.

“Jesse continues to deliver fun escapist fare that rocks on all cylinders, and we are super excited to team him with Alec and Olga on this elevated and layered international picture which will take Alec back to some of the classic films that made him a screen icon and Olga will add the sizzle that will make this a must-see thriller,” Jones tells Deadline.

Baldwin is repped exclusively by Cavalry Media, Kurylenko is repped by UTA and Independent Talent Group, and Johnson is repped by Gersh.