AGC Studios Moves Into Kids & Young Adult Content With Children’s Entertainment Veteran Aghi Koh

AGC Studios, Stuart Ford’s independent content studio, is pushing into kids and young adult entertainment. The LA-based company has hired children’s content veteran Aghi Koh to spearhead its move into the space on an initial consulting basis, it was announced today by AGC’s Chief Creative Officer Lourdes Diaz.

Koh has over 20 years experience in the industry and had held senior creative executive positions at DreamWorks TV Animation, Nickelodeon and Universal Studios Kids and Family. She was also an executive producer on the Walt Disney animated feature The Princess and the Frog, and has shepherded animated TV series Curious George and Kinderwood, and the film The Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave.

“It’s exciting to join Stuart, Lourdes and the dynamic team at AGC and to work with them to add to the studio’s multi-layered film and television content,” she said. “I’m looking forward to this opportunity to bring quality kids, family and young adult projects to diverse audiences around the world and AGC provides the perfect platform to do that.”

Diaz AGC CEO and Chairman Ford will work with Koh on the studio’s family and young adult entertainment output, building on Koh’s expertise and experience in the sector.

Said Diaz: “Aghi is a well-respected leader in the kids, family, and YA space who brings a wealth of experience and key knowledge to the AGC team. She has tremendous understanding of what resonates with young audiences globally and we are excited to be expanding AGC into that content area. I couldn’t be happier to welcome Aghi to AGC and look forward to what we will build.”

AGC has had several notable releases in 2022, with breakout Netflix doc The Tinder Swindler among them. It is also acting as the studio on Peacock’s $140M epic gladiatorial action series Those About to Die, which is from Independence Day director Roland Emmerich. It is also in post on several features such as John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba action comedy Freelance, directed by Pierre Morel; Christian Ditter family comedy The Present, starring Isla Fisher and Greg Kinnear; and Chris Pine’s directorial debut Poolman, starring Pine, Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Jennifer Jason Leigh and DeWanda Wise.