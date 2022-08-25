‘Line Of Duty’s Craig Parkinson Joins Meera Syal In Acorn TV Mystery Drama Series ‘Mrs Sidhu Investigates’; ‘Ghosts’ Producer Monumental Television Attached

EXCLUSIVE: Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson, Gurjeet Singh (Ackley Bridge) and Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Death in Paradise are joining Acorn TV’s four-part mystery drama Mrs Sidhu Investigates. Meera Syal is fronting the four-part series as a crime-solving Indian chef, having voiced the eponymous sleuth in a popular BBC Radio 4 series of the same name.

The series, created by Suk Pannu (The Kumars at No. 42, Goodness Gracious Me), will follow Mrs Sidhu (Syal), a recently widowed high-end caterer who solves murders and other crimes among the affluent residents of the English county of Berkshire.

She uses a lifetime as an ‘Indian Aunty’ to sharpen her skills as an investigator, while juggling her new catering business with wrangling with her wayward son Tez, played by Gurjeet Singh (Ackley Bridge). She forms an unofficial partnership with world weary police office DCI Burton (Craig Parkinson, Line of Duty), much to the amusement of his official partner DS Mint (Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Death in Paradise).

Production is currently underway in the UK, with ITV Studios-owned Ghosts producer Monumental Television leading production, with the radio show’s producer, Absolutely Productions, also attached. AMC Networks-owned streamer Acorn has exclusive worldwide rights and is anticipating a 2023 launch date.

“Adapting Suk Pannu’s adored radio mystery into Acorn TV’s next cozy crime drama has been an absolute pleasure,” said Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises. “With Meera Syal’s renowned humor and talent leading the series, and a captivating set of mysteries to solve, we know our audiences will devour every moment of this witty and delectable series.

Pannu is writer and creator, with Vivienne Harvey also writing two episodes and Syal providing additional material. Directors are Steve Barron (eps 1 & 2) and Ben Kellett (eps 3 & 4). Jane Wallbank serves as producer. Executive producers are Mackin and Bea Tammer of Acorn Media Enterprises; Wallbank, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Alison Carpenter for Monumental; Gordon Kennedy for Absolutely; Barron; Syal and Pannu.

The radio series ran for two seasons in 2017 and 2019.