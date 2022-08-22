ABC Picks Up ‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia To Series

ABC said Monday that it has picked up The Company You Keep, starring and executive produced by This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia, to series. The drama, produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, was the last remaining “second cycle” pilot to learn its fate, but was a consistent frontrunner and a move to a series pickup always looked promising.

Like drama pilot Will Trent, which was picked up to series this month, The Company You Keep had started a writers room in anticipation of a series order. The project also had brought on seasoned writer-producer Phil Klemmer as co-showrunner. It will debut at midseason on ABC in 2023.

Also starring Catherine Haena Kim, The Company You Keep is based on Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2. It follows con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Kim). A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper also star.

Julia Cohen and Klemmer serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff executive produce for DiVide Pictures, along with Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito for Electric Somewhere, and Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman. Deanna Harris (DiVide Pictures) is a producer. The pilot episode is written by Cohen and directed and executive produced by Ben Younger.

Klemmer most recently co-created Legends of Tomorrow, which ran for seven seasons on the CW. He also worked on all seasons of Veronica Mars and Chuck, among other credits. He’s repped by WME, OIy Obst at 3 Arts and Tom Collier at Sloan, Offer, Weber and Dern.