Aarón Díaz & Ana Brenda Contreras’ Pantaya Series ‘Toda La Sangre’ Drops Premiere Date, First-Look Photos

EXCLUSIVE: Pantaya has set September 15 as the premiere date for Toda La Sangre, the crime-thriller starring Aarón Díaz and Ana Brenda Contreras.

Based on the best-selling novel by Mexican author Bernardo Esquinca, Toda La Sangre follows Casasola (Díaz), a tabloid reporter who joins forces with police lieutenant Edith Mondragón (Contreras) and Elisa (Yoshira Escárrega), a local anthropologist, who aim to decipher a series of murders that have shocked the country. Together they travel through Mexico City chasing a ritual murderer whose peculiarity is to recreate ancient Aztec sacrifices.

Yoshira Escárrega, Antonio Trejo Sánchez, Clementina Guadarrama, Cinthia Vázquez, Odiseo Bichir, and Julio Casado also star.

Produced by Fremantle Mexico, the 10-episode series is developed and produced by showrunner and executive producer Zasha Robles from Spiral International, the creator of the Emmy-winning series Falco. The series is directed by Luis Prieto and Hari Sama; and written by Rodrigo Ordónez, Santiago Rocagliolo, Natalia Mejia, and Alejandro Gerber Bicecci . Fremantle will also handle international rights outside of the Americas.

Deadline also has an exclusive first look of the duo from the series below.