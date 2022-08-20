AAFCA TV Honors: ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Pachinko’, & ‘Insecure’ Make List Of Winners

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) held the 4th Annual AAFCA Awards today to celebrate and recognize outstanding work in the television industry.
Abbott Elementary was one of the winners, not only taking the accolade for Best TV Comedy but the creator, writer, and producer of the show, Quinta Brunson, took the award for Breakout Star. Apple TV+’s Pachinko won for Best International Production and Swagger tied with HBO’s Winning Time: the rise of the Lakers dynasty tied in the Best Limited Series/Special category.
Courtney B. Vance accepted the award for Best TV Acting (Male) for 61st Street while Patina Miller, who appeared virtually, won for Best TV Acting (Female) for Power Book III: Raising Kanan.
HBO’s Insecure was also honored with the prestigious Impact Award, with Yvonne Orji accepting the award on the show’s behalf.
AAFCA bestowed special achievement honors on several industry leaders including Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe who received the Ashley Boone Award, Alex Kurtzman who received AAFCA’s Ally Award, and AAFCA’s Inclusion Award went to the Warner Bros. Television Group. Warner Bros. Discovery Senior Vice President of Equity and Inclusion Karen Horne accepted the award on behalf of the studio. The ceremony was presided over by AAFCA president Gil Robertson.
The event’s presenters included Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”), Nicoo Annan and Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Laz Alonso (“The Boys”), Dondre Whitfield, Thomas Jones (“Johnson”), Tami Roman (“The Ms. Pat Show”), Kim Coles (“Finding Happy”), Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”), Emayatzy Corinealdi (“Reasonable Doubt”).
2022 AAFCA TV HONORS AWARD RECIPIENTS:
BEST TV COMEDY
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST TV DRAMA
Ozark (Netflix)
BEST NEW SHOW
Bel-Air (Peacock)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Black and Missing (HBO)
BEST LIMITED SERIES/SPECIAL
Women of the Movement (ABC)
BEST INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
BREAKOUT STAR
Quinta Brunson
BEST ENSEMBLE
Swagger (Apple TV+) & Winning Time: the rise of the Lakers dynasty (HBO)
BEST WRITING
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
BEST TV DIRECTING
Salli Richardson, The Gilded Age (HBO)
BEST TV ACTING (Female)
Patina Miller, Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)
BEST TV ACTING (Male)
Courtney B. Vance, 61st Street (AMC)
IMPACT AWARD
Insecure (HBO)
