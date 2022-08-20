AAFCA TV Honors: ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Pachinko’, & ‘Insecure’ Make List Of Winners

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) held the 4th Annual AAFCA Awards today to celebrate and recognize outstanding work in the television industry.

Abbott Elementary was one of the winners, not only taking the accolade for Best TV Comedy but the creator, writer, and producer of the show, Quinta Brunson, took the award for Breakout Star. Apple TV+’s Pachinko won for Best International Production and Swagger tied with HBO’s Winning Time: the rise of the Lakers dynasty tied in the Best Limited Series/Special category.

Courtney B. Vance accepted the award for Best TV Acting (Male) for 61st Street while Patina Miller, who appeared virtually, won for Best TV Acting (Female) for Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

HBO’s Insecure was also honored with the prestigious Impact Award, with Yvonne Orji accepting the award on the show’s behalf.

AAFCA bestowed special achievement honors on several industry leaders including Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe who received the Ashley Boone Award, Alex Kurtzman who received AAFCA’s Ally Award, and AAFCA’s Inclusion Award went to the Warner Bros. Television Group. Warner Bros. Discovery Senior Vice President of Equity and Inclusion Karen Horne accepted the award on behalf of the studio. The ceremony was presided over by AAFCA president Gil Robertson.

The event’s presenters included Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood”), Nicoo Annan and Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Laz Alonso (“The Boys”), Dondre Whitfield, Thomas Jones (“Johnson”), Tami Roman (“The Ms. Pat Show”), Kim Coles (“Finding Happy”), Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”), Emayatzy Corinealdi (“Reasonable Doubt”).

2022 AAFCA TV HONORS AWARD RECIPIENTS:

BEST TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV DRAMA

Ozark (Netflix)

BEST NEW SHOW

Bel-Air (Peacock)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Black and Missing (HBO)

BEST LIMITED SERIES/SPECIAL

Women of the Movement (ABC)

BEST INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

BREAKOUT STAR

Quinta Brunson

BEST ENSEMBLE

Swagger (Apple TV+) & Winning Time: the rise of the Lakers dynasty (HBO)

BEST WRITING

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

BEST TV DIRECTING

Salli Richardson, The Gilded Age (HBO)

BEST TV ACTING (Female)

Patina Miller, Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

BEST TV ACTING (Male)

Courtney B. Vance, 61st Street (AMC)

IMPACT AWARD

Insecure (HBO)