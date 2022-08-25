A3 Artists Agency Signs Dita Von Teese

EXCLUSIVE: Dita Von Teese has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation.

Known as the Queen of Burlesque, Von Teese is an actor, model and entrepreneur who is best known for repopularizing the art of burlesque performance, which helped her solidify her place in entertainment.

Over the years, Von Teese has had numerous television credits with guest-starring roles in shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell. The star has also appeared as herself on shows like America’s Next Top Model, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef Masters, Project Runway, Hell’s Kitchen, Cupcake Wars and The Masked Singer, where she was the third contestant to be unmasked.

“A3 is excited to work with the incredibly talented and unique, Dita Von Teese, as she continues to grow her multifaceted brand and audience across all channels,” said Robert Attermann, A3’s CEO.

Von Teese is a style icon who has expanded into her own distinctive brands: a namesake lingerie, luxury gloves collection, a signature hosiery line, perfumes, eyewear and candles. She has been a Global Brand Ambassador for Cointreau since 2007.

Her book, Your Beauty Mark: The Ultimate Guide to Eccentric Glamour, is a New York Times bestseller.

Von Teese is also repped by business manager, Sam Gettleson, and attorney, Phil Daniels.