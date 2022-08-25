A24 To Produce & Distribute Eggers Brothers’ Directorial Debut ‘The Front Room’ Starring Brandy Norwood, Kathryn Hunter And Andrew Burnap

A24 is teaming up with filmmakers Max Eggers (The Lighthouse) and Sam Eggers (Olympia) — otherwise known as The Eggers Brothers — on their feature directorial debut The Front Room, a psychological horror pic that will star Brandy Norwood (Queens), Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Andrew Burnap (Snow White) and Neal Huff (Waves).

The film based on Susan Hill’s short story follows a young, newly pregnant couple forced to take in an ailing stepmother who has long been estranged from the family.

The Eggers Brothers will direct from their own script, with A24 producing alongside Lucan Toh, Babak Anvari and Bryan Sonderman of Two & Two Pictures, and Julia Oh and David Hinojosa of 2AM. A24 is also financing the film and handling global distribution.

Norwood is a Grammy-winning musician and actress who stars in the ABC series Queens, and has also been seen on shows like Star, Zoe Ever After, The Game, Drop Dead Diva, 90210 and Moesha among others. Notable film credits include The Perfect Match, Osmosis Jones, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella for ABC.

Hunter is an Olivier Award winner whose credits on the film side include The Tragedy of Macbeth, Tale of Tales, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and All or Nothing. Notable TV credits include HBO Max’s Landscapers and HBO’s Rome. Coming up next for the actress is the sci-fi romance Poor Things from director Yorgos Lanthimos.

Burnap is a Tony winner who has been set as the male lead for Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. Recent credits include the series Under the Banner of Heaven and WeCrashed.

Huff has recently been seen in films including Waves, Radium Girls, All Square, Beirut, Monsters and Men and Beach Rats among others. Notable credits on the TV side include The Sinner, Mare of Easttown, Show Me a Hero and The Wire.

Max Eggers previously co-wrote the script for his step-brother Robert Eggers’ acclaimed film The Lighthouse, with Sam Eggers co-writing the Olympia Dukakis doc Olympia.

The Eggers Brothers are repped by 2AM, WME and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein and Selz; Norwood by CAA and Salxco’s Ryan Ramsey; Hunter by Stanton Davidson Associates in the UK; Burnap by UTA and Beth Rosner Management; and Huff by CornerStone Talent Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Schreck Rose Dapello.