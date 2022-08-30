Rosa Salazar, Bobby Soto, Julio Cesar Cedillo, Veronica Falcón, Sarayu Blue & Eric Johnson Board Prime Video’s Michael Peña Film ‘A Million Miles Away’

EXCLUSIVE: Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Bobby Soto (Narcos: Mexico), Julio Cesar Cedillo (Narcos: Mexico), Veronica Falcón (Ozark), Sarayu Blue (I Feel Bad) and Eric Johnson (Fifty Shades franchise) are among the newest additions to Prime Video’s Michael Peña starrer A Million Miles Away, which has entered production in Mexico City. Others rounding out the ensemble of the Alejandra Márquez Abella-helmed film include Jordan Dean (Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace), Ashley Ciarra (Chupa), Michelle Krusiec (Hollywood), Emma Fassler (Recovery Road), Michael Adler (Super Pumped), Carlos S. Sanchez (Chicago Fire) and Isaac Arellanes (Ghostwriter).

A Million Miles Away is based on the inspiring true story of Jose Hernandez, who defied insurmountable odds to become the first migrant farmworker to travel to space. From six years old, he toiled in the fields between Michoacán and Stockton, California —dreaming of traveling the night skies on a rocket ship. Through his family’s support and his unrelenting determination, pushing through 11 rejections from NASA, Jose’s story is a tale of perseverance, community and sacrifice to accomplish an impossible dream.

Abella is directing from the script she wrote alongside Hernàn Jiménez and Bettina Gilois. Select Films’ Mark Ciardi and Campbell McInnes are producing, with Rick Telles, Benito Martinez and Kyle Convissar serving as exec producers on the Amazon Original Movie, which will ultimately stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Salazar stars in Prime Video’s animated series Undone, and has also been part of such series as Big Mouth, Brand New Cherry Flavor, B Positive, Man Seeking Woman, Parenthood and American Horror Story, among others. She recently appeared in Dean Fleischer-Camp’s live-action-animated hybrid Marcel the Shell with Shoes On for A24, and has also been seen in multiple Maze Runner films, as well as such titles as Pink Skies Ahead, Alita: Battle Angel, Bird Box, The Kindergarten Teacher and The Divergent Series: Insurgent. The actress will next be seen in the Hulu series Wedding Season, launching in September.

Soto has been seen on series like Narcos: Mexico, and in such films as The Tax Collector, The Quarry and A Better Life. He’ll next be seen in Chase Joliet’s drama Grapefruit, as well as Eva Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot for Searchlight and Michael Lozano’s Bridge to Somewhere.

Cedillo is perhaps best known for turns on such series as Coyote, Narcos: Mexico and Queen of the South. Notable film credits include The Harder They Fall, Sicario, Frontera, Cowboys & Aliens, The Mist and Bordertown. The actor will next be seen in Jonás Cuarón’s feature Chupa, as well as Adrian Grunberg’s thriller The Black Demon, Lance Larson’s action-thriller Deadland and Mark Lambert Bristol’s dramedy Chocolate Lizards.

Falcón has previously appeared on series including Perry Mason, Ozark, Why Women Kill and Queen of the South, among many others. Notable film credits include The Starling, Jungle Cruise, The Forever Purge and Voyagers. The actress will next be seen in Aitch Alberto’s film Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, based on the book by Benjamin Alire Sáenz.

Blue has appeared in two of the three films in Netflix’s To All the Boys franchise, as well as such titles as Happiest Season and Blockers. The actress has also been seen on such series as Never Have I Ever, The Shrink Next Door, The Unicorn and I Feel Bad, among many others. She’ll next be seen in the CBS TV movie Under the Bridge and the Amazon series Expats.

Johnson plays Sheriff Beasley in HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and has also appeared on shows like American Gods, Vikings, Condor, Smallville and The Knick. Notable film credits include Fifty Shades Darker, Fifty Shades Freed, and Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor with Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Henry Golding. Up next for the actor is the comedy Rehab from writer-director Andrew Genaille, which is currently in post-production.

