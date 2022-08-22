‘A Million Little Things’ Remains On Track To End With Season 5

When A Million Little Things in May scored an eleventh-hour renewal, Deadline reported that Season 5 was expected to be the final one for the serialized ensemble drama. The network did not confirm it at the time and has yet to acknowledge that AMLT will be ending this coming season, but that remains very much the case.

While ABC has been trying to keep things open — as we reported, the network had asked the AMLT creative team not to write the Season 4 finale as a series finale — the series producers accepted the Season 5 pickup with the presumption that it was going to be the show’s final chapter. That is how the season has been conceived and remains on course as a final chapter that is slated to premiere in 2023.

Created by DJ Nash, the series which, in typical AMLT fashion, ended Season 4 on a cliffhanger, revolves around a tight-knit group of friends from Boston who become motivated to live fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend. It stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

A Million Little Things, which has drawn praise for its depiction of complex issues like mental health, is a soft live-viewing performer but excels in DVR viewing and streaming audiences. The series ranks as the No. 1 gainer in Live+7 Day playback on the major networks this season in adults 18-49 (+133%), tying ABC’s Big Sky. In fact, A Million Little Things is one of only two broadcast programs last season to more than double its initial Live+Same Day adult 18-49 rating after seven days of linear playback.

After 35 days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms, AMLT is ABC’s No. 1 delayed-viewing gainer this season in total viewers (+249%) and adults 18-49 (+547%), soaring more than six times over its initial 18-49 Live+Same Day rating.

Nash executive produces; Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz as well as showrunner Terrence Coli also executive produce the series from ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment. Joanna Kerns is the producing director.