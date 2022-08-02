‘A Man In Full’: William Jackson Harper, Tom Pelphrey & Aml Ameen Among 6 Cast In Netflix Series

William Jackson Harper (Love Life), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Aml Ameen (Boxing Day), Sarah Jones (For All Mankind), Jon Michael Hill (Widows), and Chanté Adams (A League of Their Own) have been cast opposite Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel.

In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Harper plays Wes Jordan, the incumbent mayor of Atlanta who’s up for re-election. Wes will do whatever it takes to ensure victory over his opponent, who is quickly gaining in the polls.

Pelphrey plays Raymond Peepgrass. Subordinated, libidinous and frustrated, he is an oppressed and lowly loan officer on the verge of personal and professional chaos. He wants respect, but he’ll settle for sex, vengeance and some money.

Ameen plays Roger White, an attorney for Croker Industries. Kind and driven by a deep sense of morality, Roger quickly finds himself entangled in Charlie’s mess.

Jones plays Serena Croker, Charlie’s second wife. She’s an authentic Southern beauty who is both a voice of reason and a steady hand as Charlie’s world tilts off-axis.

Hill plays Conrad Hensley, a humble, hardworking employee of Croker Industries who faces a life-altering decision after a series of unfortunate events.

Adams plays Jill Hensley, Charlie’s beloved executive assistant. Married to Conrad Hensley, the couple is expecting their first child when their personal life suddenly turns.

Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with King directing three episodes and exec producing as part of her first-look deal with Netflix via her Royal Ties production company. Matthew Tinker also executive produces.

Harper, an Emmy nominee for his role on NBC’s The Good Place, can be seen opposite Cristin Milioti in the Peacock series The Resort. He is repped by UTA, AC Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Pelphrey is coming off his acclaimed recurring role in Netflix’s Ozark, which earned him an Emmy nomination last month, and he was appeared in David Fincher’s Mank. He’ll next be seen in the Weinstein investigation pic She Said. Pelphrey is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

Ameen’s recent TV credits include I May Destroy You and The Porter and on film in Boxing Day. He’ll next be seen in thriller Borderland. Ameen is repped by The Artists Partnership, UTA, Link Entertainment, The Initiative Group and attorney Dave Feldman.

Jones recently starred in Apple TV+’s For All Mankind. Her TV credits also include Damnation and The Path.

Hill is known for his work on the 2018 feature Widows and on television in 61st Street.

Adams appears in Amazon’s series adaptation of A League of Their Own, and she most recently appeared on the big screen in A Journal for Jordan.