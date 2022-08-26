‘A Man In Full’: Bill Camp Joins Jeff Daniels & Diane Lane In Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit) will reunite once again with his American Rust and The Looming Tower co-star Jeff Daniels in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel.

In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Camp will play Harry Zale. Known in business circles as “The Workout Artiste,” a term to describe the “bootcamps” he puts debtors through, Zale stands between any hope Charlie (Daniels) has of saving his business empire.

Diane Lane also stars in the series, along with William Jackson Harper, Tom Pelphrey, Aml Ameen, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill and Chanté Adams.

Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with King directing three episodes and exec producing as part of her first-look deal with Netflix via her Royal Ties production company. Matthew Tinker also executive produces.

Camp is an Emmy, Tony and SAG Award nominee best known for his performances in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, HBO’s The Night Of and a 2016 Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s classic play, The Crucible. He most recently appeared on television alongside Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney in Showtime’s American Rust. Up next, he will star in New Line’s feature adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 bestseller, Salem’s Lot, the Amazon Studios’ film The Burial, alongside Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, and Jurnee Smollett as well as the psychological thriller Transplant, the feature from Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi’s Significant Productions. Camp is repped by Innovative Artists and Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell and Vassallo.