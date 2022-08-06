Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees Is Under Way

Television content is booming. According to Nielsen’s most recent State of Play report, between February 2021 and February 2022 more than three-quarters of a million TV shows can now be watched on streaming and traditional television platforms. That makes the feat of capturing an Emmy nomination all the more impressive, and each of these nominated programs participating in today’s Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award season event deserve their accolades.

This year, we have 31 shows from 16 networks and streamers joining us to discuss their creations and what it took to bring them to the screen. Again, Emmy history is being made: Netflix’s Squid Game marks the first non-English-language series to secure a Best Drama nomination. Will it follow in Parasite’s footsteps from the 2020 Oscars and secure a win?

We’ve got multiple panels that really exemplify the breadth of small screen entertainment that’s up for offer this year from musical parody Schmigadoon! to Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, to Jemaine Clement’s vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows to Jean Smart-starrer Hacks.

The Limited Series category is especially exciting. While the competition only has the benefit of five awards in their category, as opposed to eight each in Best Drama and Best Comedy, the quality is clear to see from the nominations. Of that group, HBO’s The White Lotus and Hulu’s Dopesick, The Dropout and Pam & Tommy join us on the stage.

There are, of course, a host of returning series that continue to shine throughout the awards season with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Stranger Things and Ted Lasso all making appearances at this year’s event, while in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category, we’ve got you covered with nominees like Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

This season also marks the signoff of a number of series, with those earning nominations in their final seasons including AMC’s Better Call Saul, also in this year’s Contenders lineup. It’s always sad to see some of our favorite TV shows say goodbye, but new series have jumped into awards contention, such as Showtime’s Yellowjackets and Apple TV+’s Severance, with new characters and mysteries to unfold in seasons to come.

Lizzo scored her first Emmy nomination this year with her competition reality series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The global superstar, who serves as host and exec producer on the Amazon series, is here to tell you all about the show which sees a group of plus-size dancers battling it out for spots as backup dancers.

So sit back, relax and enjoy yet another wonderful day of our Contenders Television: The Nominees, which you can follow along all day with panel coverage on Deadline.com and on our social channels via #DeadlineContenders. On Monday, we will launch the streaming site curating the full panel videos.

Here’s the full lineup:

WARNER BROS TELEVISION GROUP/ABC/20TH TELEVISION

8:04 a.m. – Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson (Creator/EP/Writer/Actor)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Actor)

Tyler James Williams (Actor)

Janelle James (Actor)

ABC/SONY PICTURES TELEVISION

8:20 a.m. – Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Norman Lear (EP)

Brent Miller (EP)

DISNEY+

8:36 a.m. – The Beatles: Get Back

Peter Jackson (Producer/Director)

AMC

8:54 a.m. – Better Call Saul

Peter Gould (Co-Creator/Showrunner)

Bob Odenkirk (Producer/Actor)

Rhea Seehorn (Actor/Director)

APPLE TV+

9:08 a.m. – Schmigadoon!

Cinco Paul (Creator/Showrunner/EP/Writer/Songwriter)

Bo Welch (Production Designer)

Christopher Willis (Composer)

Christopher Gatelli (Choreographer)

9:26 a.m. – Severance

Ben Stiller (EP/Director)

Dan Erickson (EP/Writer/Creator)

Theodore Shapiro (Composer)

Jeremy Hindle (Production Designer)

9:40 a.m. – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham (Actor)

Jane Becker (Writer/Co-EP)

MJ Delaney (Director)

VH1

9:56 a.m. – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kerri Colby (Queen)

Jasmine Kennedie (Queen)

Mandy Salangsang (Showrunner/EP)

Michele Mills (EP)

Michelle Visave (Senior Producer/Judge)

NETFLIX

10:12 a.m. – Squid Game

Lee Jung-Jae (Actor)

Jung Ho-yeon (Actor)

Haley Jung (Interpreter)

10:27 a.m. – Stranger Things

Matt Duffer (Creator/Writer/Director/EP)

Ross Duffer (Creator/Writer/Director/EP)

Barrie Gower (Prosthetics Designer)

NBC

10:57 a.m. – Late Night With Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers (Host)

SHOWTIME

11:12 a.m. – Yellowjackets

Melanie Lynskey (Actor)

Christina Ricci (Actor)

Karyn Kusama (EP/Director)

Jonathan Lisco (Showrunner/EP/Writer)

Bart Nickerson (Creator/Showrunner/EP/Writer)

11:28 a.m. – We Need to Talk About Cosby

W. Kamau Bell (Director/EP)

Katie A. King (Showrunner/EP)

Jennifer Brooks (Editor)

PRIME VIDEO

11:46 a.m. – Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls

Lizzo (Host/EP)

12:01 p.m. – Lucy and Desi

Robert Martinez (Editor)

Jeanne Elfant Festa (Producer)

Justin Wilkes (Producer)

12:18 p.m. – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan (Actor)

Tony Shalhoub (Actor)

Alex Borstein (Actor)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (Creator/EP/Writer/Director)

Daniel Palladino (EP/Writer/Director)

HULU

1:07 p.m. – Only Murders In The Building

John Hoffman (Co-Creator/Showrunner/EP/Writer)

Jane Lynch (Actor)

Nathan Lane (Actor)

Siddhartha Khosla (Composer)

1:22 p.m. – The Great

Elle Fanning (EP/Actor)

Nicholas Hoult (EP/Actor)

Sharon Long (Costume Designer)

Francesca di Mottola (Production Designer)

1:39 p.m. – Dopesick

Danny Strong (Creator/EP/Writer/Director)

Kaitlyn Dever (Actor)

Peter Sarsgaard (Actor)

1:55 p.m. – The Dropout

Amanda Seyfried (Producer/Actor)

Liz Meriwether (Creator/Showrunner/EP/Writer)

Michael Showalter (EP/Director)

Francesca Gregorini (Director)

2:07 p.m. – Pam And Tommy

Lily James (Actor)

Sebastian Stan (Actor)

Robert Siegel (Creator/Co-Showrunner/EP/Writer)

D.V. De Vincentis (Co-Showrunner/EP/Writer)

HBO MAX

2:23 p.m. – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Robin Thede (Creator/Showrunner/EP/Writer/Actor)

Tracey Ashley (Co-EP/Head Writer)

Bridget Stokes (Co-EP/Director)

2:38 p.m. – Station Eleven

Himesh Patel (Actor)

Patrick Somerville (Creator/Writer/EP)

Hiro Murai (EP/Director)

2:54 p.m. – Hacks

Hannah Einbinder (Actor)

Lucia Aniello (Co-Creator/Showrunner/EP/Writer/Director)

Paul W. Downs (Co-Creator/Showrunner/EP/Writer/Director/Actor)

Jen Statsky (Co-Creator/Showrunner/EP/Writer)

3:11 p.m. – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge (Actor)

Murray Bartlett (Actor)

Connie Britton (Actor)

Natasha Rothwell (Actor)

Alexandra Daddario (Actor)

Steve Zahn (Actor)

Jake Lacy (Actor)

COMEDY CENTRAL

3:45 p.m. – The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Desi Lydic (Correspondent)

Ramin Hedayati (Supervising Producer/Segment Director)

Christiana Mbakwe-Medina (Writer)

Nikolai Johnson (Editor)

FX

4 p.m. – What We Do in the Shadows

Stefani Robinson (EP/Writer)

Sarah Naftalis (Supervising Producer/Writer)

Kayvan Novak (Actor)

Laura Montgomery (Costume Designer)

4:16 p.m. – Impeachment: American Crime Story

Sarah Paulson (Actor/EP)

Sarah Burgess (EP/Showrunner/Writer)

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

4:33 p.m. – The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum (EP/Host)

4:48 p.m. – We Feed People

Ron Howard (Director/Producer)

José Andrés (Subject)

PEACOCK

5:06 p.m. – Angelyne

Emmy Rossum (EP/Actor)

Danny Glicker (Costume Designer)

David Williams (Makeup Department Head)

Vincent Van Dyke (Prosthetic Designer)

Kate Biscoe (Makeup Department Head)