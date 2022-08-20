20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Sydney Sweeney Wants ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 To Continue Cassie’s “Craziness”, Is “Loving It” On ‘Madame Web’

During a break from the Boston set of Marvel’s Madame Web movie, Sydney Sweeney Zoom-ed in as a guest on our 20 Questions on Deadline podcast. Although she can’t give away even a hint of info about Madame Web, she admitted, “I’m loving it, it’s been a whole new process for me.”

Sweeney is currently double Emmy-nominated for her work as troubled teen Cassie in Euphoria and for playing the spoiled Olivia in The White Lotus—both streaming on HBO Max.

As Cassie in Euphoria. Eddie Chen/HBO

With the Season 3 Euphoria shoot approaching, Sweeney told us her dreams for Cassie’s future and while she apparently won’t be in Season 2 of The White Lotus (unless she’s keeping that very secret), she’s certainly game to join in again, should it be renewed for a third season.

During our 20 Questions chat, we dug into childhood memories (including the time she almost lost an eye), her biggest supporter, and her fear of dying alone.

Check out the podcast above or listen on Spotify and Apple podcasts. You can also read an in-depth interview with Sweeney in our latest AwardsLine magazine.