You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Emmy-Nominated Creators Of ‘The Tinder Swindler’ On Their Goal For Netflix Documentary — “Expose” A World-Class Fraudster

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Satanic Verses’ Author Salman Rushdie Attacked Onstage In New York; Condition Unknown
Read the full story

20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Sydney Sweeney Wants ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 To Continue Cassie’s “Craziness”, Is “Loving It” On ‘Madame Web’

Sydney Sweeney
Michael Buckner

During a break from the Boston set of Marvel’s Madame Web movie, Sydney Sweeney Zoom-ed in as a guest on our 20 Questions on Deadline podcast. Although she can’t give away even a hint of info about Madame Web, she admitted, “I’m loving it, it’s been a whole new process for me.”

Sweeney is currently double Emmy-nominated for her work as troubled teen Cassie in Euphoria and for playing the spoiled Olivia in The White Lotus—both streaming on HBO Max.

Sydney Sweeney
As Cassie in Euphoria. Eddie Chen/HBO

With the Season 3 Euphoria shoot approaching, Sweeney told us her dreams for Cassie’s future and while she apparently won’t be in Season 2 of The White Lotus (unless she’s keeping that very secret), she’s certainly game to join in again, should it be renewed for a third season.

During our 20 Questions chat, we dug into childhood memories (including the time she almost lost an eye), her biggest supporter, and her fear of dying alone.

Check out the podcast above or listen on Spotify and Apple podcasts. You can also read an in-depth interview with Sweeney in our latest AwardsLine magazine.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad