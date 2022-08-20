20 Questions On Deadline Podcast – Kieran Culkin: ‘Succession’ Season 4 Is “Going In A Direction I Didn’t Anticipate”

Kieran Culkin has just started shooting Succession Season 4, and already he sees the story evolving and changing. Speaking on our podcast 20 Questions on Deadline, Culkin says, “It’s going in a direction I didn’t anticipate,” and the show isn’t “resting on its laurels”.

Some of those laurels are a record 14 acting Emmy nominations for the hit HBO series, one of which is for Culkin’s portrayal of Roman Roy—part of the dysfunctional media magnate Roy family.

The Succession cast. HBO

On the podcast, Culkin reveals how playing Roman affects his heart rate, why he deserved the drink his co-star threw in his face off-screen, and how he chucked his wife under the bus in front of her all-time biggest crush.

Plus, Culkin reveals he only realized he really wanted to act later in his career, despite having done it since he was a child.

To hear what he’d pack in his nuclear bunker, who would play him in a biopic of his life and what he’d be doing if acting hadn’t worked out, check out 20 Questions on Deadline above, listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple podcasts.

For more awards coverage, read our AwardsLine magazine here.