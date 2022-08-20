New 20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Her ‘White Lotus’ Season 3 Dream & The Real ‘Bend And Snap’ Technique

Welcome to 20 Questions on Deadline, our new interview podcast with a twist. Every week I’ll be asking onscreen stars a set of quirky questions designed to dig into their best advice, biggest fears and fondest memories.

For this first episode, I sat down with Emmy nominee Jennifer Coolidge. Hot from the Sicilian set of The White Lotus Season 2, she’s already raring to go for a third go-round and reveals a very special co-star she’d like to join that cast.

Having loved the experience of making Season 2’s “incredible story”, Coolidge expects the audience reaction to be very positive. “It would probably be impossible to not like it,” she says.

We also get into how the show’s creator Mike White based her character Tanya McQuoid on Jennifer herself, but how secretly she’d much rather be like her iconic American Pie role, Stifler’s mom.

Plus, she reveals how to pull off a truly successful ‘bend and snap’ move.

A version of this interview will also appear in print in our AwardsLine magazine and at Deadline.com from August 10th.