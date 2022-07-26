Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jeff Wachtel Launches Future Shack Entertainment; Partners With Blink49 Studios & Roku

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Dish: Apple Eyes 2023 Cannes Launch For Oscar-Bait Pic 'Killers of the Flower Moon'; Don't Count Out 'Emancipation' For 2022
Read the full story

Yoko Shimada Dies: ‘Shōgun’ Actress Was 69

GI

Japanese actress Yoko Shimada, known for her portrayal of Mariko in the 1980 miniseries Shōgun,  a role which earned her a Golden Globe award and an Emmy nomination, has died. According to Japanese media, Shimada died Monday, July 25  from complications of colorectal cancer at a Tokyo hospital. She was 69.

Born in the city of Kumamoto on the Japanese island of Kyushu, Shimada’s first TV role was in the 1970 drama Osanazuma. She went on to appear in several TV productions including Kamen Rider, Karei-naru Ichizoku and Shiroi Kyoto. But it was her role as Mariko in the 1980 TV miniseries Shōgun, based on James Clavelle’s novel, that she is best remembered. Mariko represented the real-life person Hosokawa Gracia, a member of the aristocratic Akechi family. She was one of a small number of Japanese actors in the cast who had English-speaking roles, despite not being fluent in the language. Her performance earned her the 1981 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Drama and a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

She also appeared in several feature films, including 1974’s Castle of Sand, which was nominated for the Golden Prize at the Moscow International Film Festival.

Shimada also starred in 1981’s Little Champion (aka My Champion) in the lead role of marathon runner Michiko ‘Miki’ Suwa Gorma. Her other film credits include The Deep Red and To Live As An Actress.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad