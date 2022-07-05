Details Emerge On Woody Allen’s Next Project; French-Language Pic To Shoot In Paris This Fall

Woody Allen has offered further details about an upcoming feature he plans to shoot in Paris, which he also says may be his last. Speaking with French Sunday paper Le Journal du Dimanche, the filmmaker explained he intends to move to Paris in September to make what will be a French-language thriller.

Allen said the story will be in the vein of his 2005 Match Point, calling it “a sort of poisonous romantic thriller” and that it will feature an all French cast. He further noted he has already lined up his principal actors.

The film, which he also recently discussed, without revealing details, in a conversation with Alec Baldwin, is being financed out of the U.S., Allen told the JDD. “This will be my 50th feature,” he said, adding, “It might be the last one.” Allen previously shot 2011’s Midnight In Paris in the capital, winning a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for the fantasy romance.

The 86-year-old’s most recent film was Rifkin’s Festival, which grossed just $2.3 million, reaching the U.S. in a limited release earlier this year but making little impact in the marketplace.

MPI Media Group handled that film, stepping in for Amazon Studios, which yanked its $80 million distribution deal with Allen in 2019. The filmmaker has seen his career options narrow in recent years amid revived scrutiny around past allegations of sexual abuse.

Asked by the JDD if he has feared not being able to continue making movies because of those allegations, Allen responded, “I am an author and no one can prevent me from writing, and therefore from working. It is the guarantee of my freedom and of my independence.”