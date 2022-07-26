WME Promotes Maddie Schrager & Austin Vaziri To Scripted TV Agents

EXCLUSIVE: WME is bolstering its scripted TV ranks.

The talent agency has promoted two former coordinators Maddie Schrager and Austin Vaziri to agents in its scripted television division.

Schrager has been working with the department’s client roster, which includes writers and directors. In her new role, she will focus on elevating voices of filmmakers that push storytelling and will help the team in covering networks and studios. Schrager was promoted to scripted TV coordinator and joined the trainee program in 2021 after having worked as an assistant across the scripted TV and literary packaging departments. She started in the mailroom at WME in 2018.

Vaziri works with writers and directors across the comedy and drama categories. He will focus on covering TV networks and studios, as well as finding new talent for the agency. He will also work with the agency’s digital department to identify video game properties and developers to pair with producers and writers.

Vaziri has been with WME since 2016. He started in the mailroom and worked his way up to assistant and into the trainee program through the scripted TV department. He was promoted to coordinator in 2021.

Both are based in Beverly Hills.

WME’s scripted TV department is run by co-heads Tom Wellington and Erin Junkin.