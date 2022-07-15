WME Signs ‘Huesera’ Writer-Director Michelle Garza Cervera

EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter and director Michelle Garza Cervera has signed with WME following her debut feature Huesera. The film, co-written with Abia Castillo and produced by Machete and Disruptiva, premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. For her critically acclaimed work on the film, Garza Cervera was awarded Best New Narrative Director and the coveted Nora Ephron Prize.

XYZ Films picked up the feature early ahead of its Tribeca premiere. The company acquired the feature for theatrical release in North America and is one of the first slate of titles under its new distribution arm.

Huesera is set to screen in competition at a number of festivals including Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival, Fantasia Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, and more to be announced soon.

Prior to that pic, Michelle garnered notoriety with her short film work, which have screened at over 100 international film festivals.

Garza Cervera continues to be managed by Vision Entertainment.