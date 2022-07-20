Elaborate ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Attraction Planned For Australia’s Warner Bros. Movie World

No surprise the Yellow Brick Road ends in Oz, but which Oz? Australia can now make the claim after the country’s Warner Bros. Movie World amusement park announced the 2024 opening of a new park district devoted to The Wizard of Oz.

With concept art and some very cool videos posted to Movie World’s Facebook page, the upcoming attraction looks to feature some iconic elements of the great 1939 MGM musical starring Judy Garland. Flying monkeys, the Wicked Witch’s castle, the Emerald City, Dorothy’s Kansas farm and of course the Yellow Brick Road all appear as part of the plans.

Describe by the park as a “multi-million-dollar immersive precinct,” the Oz attraction also will include projection mapping, sculptures and facades as guests travel along the Yellow Brick Road.

According to Movie World’s announcement on Facebook, the attraction will include “a suspended family coaster, a family boomerang racer, and immersive theming, set to provide a one-of-a-kind family experience for guests in 2024.”

The Wizard of Oz joins a roster of movie titles with devoted attractions at Warner Bros. Movie World, including various DC franchise themes.

Check out the artwork and videos below.