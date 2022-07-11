‘With Love’: Scott Evans Joins Cast Of Gloria Calderón Kellett Series

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Evans (One Life To Live, Grace and Frankie) has joined the cast of Amazon’s With Love for Season 2. He will portray the character of James, the childhood friend of Henry (Vincent Rodriguez III).

Season 1 of With Love followed the lives of the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato), across various holidays throughout the year as they search for love. Along the way, viewers become intimately acquainted with the Diazes’ loved ones, with who they share their lives — the good and the bad.

The season ends on a cliffhanger: It’s Noche Buena and an engagement is imminent, but which couple will walk down the aisle?

Series creator Gloria Calderón Kellett told Deadline at TV Contenders in April that Season 2 will focus on the happily engaged duo and their journey down the aisle.

Returning stars also include Isis King, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Benito Martinez, Constance Marie, and Todd Grinnell.

With Love is produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation, and Amazon Studios.

Evans is best known for his portrayal of police officer Oliver Fish on One Life to Live. He most recently appeared in Hulu’s Into The Dark and Netflix’s Grace and Frankie.

Up next for Evans is a role in the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie film from Warner Bros. and Mattel.

He is repped by Justice & Ponder.