‘Winning Time’ Co-Creator Max Borenstein Extends Overall Deal With HBO

Winning Time co-creator Max Borenstein is staying in business with HBO. The writer, producer and showrunner has renewed his overall deal for an additional three years, under which he will develop new content for the network.

Borenstein is the co-creator and showrunner of HBO’s drama series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which was recently renewed for a second season.

Based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980, season 1 of Winning Time followed Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) as he took control of the team financially, reshaped the way NBA games were presented, and created a dynamic squad featuring old (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, played by Solomon Hughes) and new blood (Magic Johnson as played by Quincy Isaiah), while rolling the dice on such coaches as Pat Riley (Adrien Brody), Jack McKinney (Tracy Letts) and Paul Westhead (Jason Segel).

“Second season is where the superheroes don the costumes from Pat Riley to Jeanie Buss (Hadley Robinson); they all really come into their own iconic ways,” Borenstein recently told Deadline’s Crew Call Podcast. Season 2 will also follow Magic’s struggle, and Jerry West’s next step to become the team’s general manager.

“Max Borenstein is an unparalleled talent who brings every fiber of his being to telling stories and shaping characters that inspire us and challenge the status quo,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming. “Getting the chance to collaborate with him over the years and across Winning Time only affirmed our eagerness to expand a deeper partnership with him now and in the years to come.”

“HBO is why I want to make TV. (I know, I know, it’s not TV, but…) For as long as I can remember, they have blazed the trail for risky storytelling on screens big and small, and working on Winning Time with Casey, Francesca and their team has been the highlight of my career, said Borenstein. “I can imagine no better collaborators and no better creative home.”

Borenstein is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Eric Feig Entertainment & Media Law.