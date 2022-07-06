Will Ferrell-Reese Witherspoon Wedding Comedy From ‘Bros’ Director Nick Stoller Lands At Amazon

Amazon has secured rights to the untitled wedding comedy from writer-director Nick Stoller (Bros), which has Will Ferrell (Barbie) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) attached to star, Deadline can confirm. We brought you news of this hot package first, at a point when there were multiple offers for it.

Specifics as to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps. But Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions, along with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, and Stoller and Conor Welch for Global Solutions, with Hello Sunshine’s Ashley Strumwasser serving as exec producer.

Ferrell is a three-time Emmy winner who recently exec produced and starred opposite Paul Rudd in the Apple TV+ series, The Shrink Next Door. He’ll next be seen in Apple’s musical comedy Spirited with Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, Josh Greenbaum’s comedy Strays for Universal and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie for Warner Bros., among other projects.

Witherspoon is an Oscar winner who stars opposite Jennifer Aniston in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which has been renewed for a third season. She’ll next appear in Aline Brosh McKenna’s rom-com Your Place or Mine with Ashton Kutcher, the Disney+ series Tiny Trailblazers, Legally Blonde 3 and Disney’s live-action Tinker Bell, among other projects.

Stoller most recently directed Universal’s groundbreaking rom-com Bros, which is slated for release on September 30, from his and Billy Eichner’s script. Other notable credits on the film side include Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, The Five-Year Engagement, Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

Ferrell is represented by UTA and Mosaic; Witherspoon by CAA, LBI Entertainment and attorney Gretchen Rush; and Stoller by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.