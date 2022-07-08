‘Mary Goes Round’ & ‘Stardust’ Producer Wildling Moves Into Kids Space & Sets ‘Professor Goose Debunks Fairy Tales’ As Debut Project

EXCLUSIVE: Wildling Pictures, the Toronto-based indie behind Mary Goes Round and David Bowie biopic Stardust, is moving into the kids programing space and has set a loose adaptation of book series Professor Goose Debunks Fairy Tales as its first project.

The book series will be adapted by Jocelyn Geddie (Pinecone & Pony). Matt Code (Random Acts of Violence), Natalie Urquhart (Suits) and Julie Strifler (Easy Land) are executive producing and Urquhart will be presenting to networks at the upcoming Kidscreen Summit in Miami.

Written by Paulette Bourgeois and illustrated by Alex G. Griffiths, Professor Goose Debunks Fairy Tales is a picture book that combines fairy tale with science, as the protagonist debunks popular tales such as Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

“As Wildling continues to grow, Professor Goose marks the initial step as we expand into television with such an exciting property,” said Code.

The Toronto company has been behind indie pics such as Mary Goes Round and Bowie biopic Stardust, while also providing production services for the likes of Netflix’s Wedding Season.

Geddie is repped by the Jennifer Hollyer Agency, Bourgeois is repped by Transatlantic Agency and Griffith is repped by The Bright Agency.