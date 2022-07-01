‘Why Women Kill’ Season 3 Scrapped By Paramount+

Marc Cherry’s anthology series Why Women Kill will not get a third installment. The drama was renewed for a third season in December and was firming up its lead cast with big-name actors in negotiations to star when the decision was made with production slated to start soon, sources said.

“Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of Why Women Kill,” a Paramount+ spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline “We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios, the amazing creator and showrunner Marc Cherry and the incredible writers, cast and crew for two memorable seasons.”

The abrupt decision on the eve of production is surprising as Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, touted the series’ strong Season 2 performance in the Season 3 renewal announcement, revealing that it ranked “within the top 10 series on Paramount+ in terms of both overall engagement and new subscriber acquisition.”

Set in 1949, season two explored what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong. It starred Allison Tolman, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón and Nick Frost.

Each season of the series features a different set of characters.

Why Women Kill is produced by CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios. Season two was executive produced by creator Cherry alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, Marc Webb, Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo and David Warren.