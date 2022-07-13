‘What We Do In The Shadows’ EP Stefani Robinson On Emmy Nods; Baby Colin Robinson’s “Supernatural Aging Process”

FX’s What We Do In The Shadows earned 7 Emmy Award nominations for Season 3 on Tuesday including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing on a Comedy Series for executive producer Stefani Robinson.

Robinson is particularly proud of what the entire team was able to create amid an ongoing pandemic that came with its own set of unique challenges.

“After what we’ve been through the last two years, working on the show, spending time with the writers and the cast, has been such an incredible escape for me,” Robinson told Deadline following the nominations on Tuesday. “Season 3 was shot during the middle of the pandemic. We had to leave our homes and our families during lockdown to make the show. From that perspective, this show means a lot to me. It was this funny crazy escape from the heavy things that were happening in the world. I hope people felt that when they were watching it. We wanted to give everyone a place where they could forget all the heavy stuff and just laugh.”

Insanity and hilarity ensue in Season 4 of What We Do In The Shadows, currently airing on Tuesday nights, led by the addition of toddler Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch)—no relation to Stefani— who nobody seems to have figured out just yet. No longer the boring energy-sucking vampire of seasons prior, who he will grow up to become is as yet unknown.

“I would say that baby Colin Robinson doesn’t age in the same way that human babies do. It’s a very supernatural aging process that may or may not be quicker or slower in comparison to a human baby’s natural development,” she said.

Baby Colin Robinson has drastically changed the dynamic in the dilapidated vampire home and its inhabitants, mainly his caregiver Laszlo (Matt Berry).

“We were really excited to explore the character of Laszlo who we’ve come to know as this man about town, above it all, and this journeyman type of character to then becoming this nurturing person in his own kind of way,” she said. “He isn’t the most nurturing person in the world but he has his own perspective on child-rearing. Taking on this new role will change him because he has to think about someone other than himself. He’s a very selfish person, which is not necessarily a bad thing, but that’s part of the reason why he loves being a vampire. To quote him directly, he became a vampire to live forever, drink blood, and f***. Hopefully being raised by Laszlo will turn Colin Robinson into a more exciting type of vampire.”

For the fourth season in a row, Guillermo De La Cruz (Harvey Guillen) is reevaluating his loyalty to the vampires who do not appreciate him in the least. Will having his family around cause him to reevaluate his life and make actual changes?

“The last time we saw him, Guillermo had been unceremoniously trapped in that truck and shipped to London with Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) by Lazlo. This season, fans will see a different side to Guillermo. It’s the recurring joke on the show that they treat him terribly but I feel like this time we do see more into his thought process. I think one of the ways he’s evaluating his relationships with the vampires is through his relationship with his own family,” she revealed.

She added, “There’s an episode this season that deals with the natural instincts in Guillermo and by extension his own family [connected to their Van Helsing lineage]. He’s having to deal with keeping that in check while also having this co-dependent relationship with the vampires. You’ll his journey to London is eye-opening and you’ll see him going off into the world and finally really ask himself what he really wants out of life, who he wants to be, and who does he want to spend his time with? He’s growing up, in a way.”