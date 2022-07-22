‘What If…?’ Gets Early Season 3 Renewal By Disney+

Fans of Disney+/Marvel series What If…? got a pleasant surprise at today’s Marvel Studios’ Animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel revealed the Emmy-nominated series has been picked up for a third season, ahead of its Season 2 premiere. What If….? Season 2 launches exclusively on Disney+ in early 2023.

What If…? director Bryan Andrews and writer-exec producer AC Bradley revealed the news at the end of the show’s presentatation following a surprise screening of a Season 2 episode.

Per Marvel & Disney+, “What If…?” Season 2 continues the journey with The Watcher as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The animated series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

Jeffrey Wright stars as the Watcher, who narrates the series, alongside several MCU film actors reprising their roles.

The series is directed by Andrews and Bradley is head writer.