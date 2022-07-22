17 Candidates Vying For 8 WGA West Board Seats

Seventeen candidates are vying for eight open seats on the WGA West’s board of directors, including five incumbents. Voting begins August 21 and ends September 20.

The candidates are Angelina Burnett, Robert H. Wolfe, Rich Talarico, Justin Halpern, Timothy Dowling, Ryan Walls, Van Robichaux, David Schulner, Danny Tolli, John Rogers, Leah Folta, Raphael Bob-Waksberg and incumbents Eric Haywood, Ashley Gable, Deric A. Hughes, Travis Donnelly and E. Nicholas Mariani.

The guild will host a virtual Candidates Night forum on August 31, where members can pose questions to the candidates. Guild members will receive voting materials, including links to candidate, non-candidate, and rebuttal statements on that same date.

The voting period concludes at noon on September 20. Members can vote online or request a paper ballot to vote by mail. Proxy voting is not permitted, the guild said.