WGA Urges Members To Join Fight For Fair Contract With Audacy, Formerly CBS Radio

WGA

WGA leaders, saying that they’ve reached a “critical time” in contract negotiations with Audacy (formerly CBS Radio), are asking their members to join a letter-writing campaign to urge the U.S.’ second-largest radio company to agree to a fair contract for guild members employed at radio stations KNX Los Angeles, WCBS New York City and WBBM Chicago.

WGA West and WGA East leaders, who are in contract talks with the company, said in a communique to members Friday that they are “determined to get a fair deal for these members, however, we are now facing the largest obstacle to an agreement-protecting the future of the WGA pension plan at KNX, WCBS and WBBM. Audacy has thus far refused to make the necessary level of pension fund contributions for its news writers.”

“We are at a critical time in the campaign,” WGA West President Meredith Stiehm, Vice President Michele Mulroney, and Secretary-Treasurer Betsy Thomas wrote in an email to their members. “We are asking you to join the fight by sending a letter to Audacy executives today, asking them to settle a fair contract that ensures that KNX, WCBS and WBBM writers continue to participate in the WGA pension plan.”

More information on the guilds’ letter-writing campaign is here.

