‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Gets Roku Premiere Date, New Poster

Roku has revealed that its anticipated film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will premiere exclusively on The Roku Channel on November 4—also unveiling a new poster for the music biopic, starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. The buzzy upcoming film in which Radcliffe transforms into the artist promises to hold nothing back and explore every facet of his life, from his childhood through his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon,” while touching on his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. Its ensemble also includes Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento, Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey, and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Yankovic’s parents.

Yankovic and Eric Appel wrote the film, with the latter Funny or Die alum directing, after mounting a short film of the same name for the company in 2010. Pic’s producers are Yankovic, Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack for Funny or Die, and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva for Tango. Appel, Funny or Die’s Henry Muñoz III and Tango’s Neil Shah served as exec producers.

Check out the latest poster for Weird: The Al Yankovic story below.