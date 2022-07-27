‘Warrior’: Mark Dacascos & Chelsea Muirhead Joins Season 3 Cast Of HBO Max Series

Mark Dacascos (Hawaii Five-O) and Chelsea Muirhead (Slo Pitch) are set as series regulars on the upcoming third season of martial arts crime drama Warrior on HBO Max.

Created and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper, the series is set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century, and based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

The 10-episode Season 3 is currently in production for Season 3 in South Africa. The first two seasons, which aired on Cinemax, now are streaming on HBO Max.

Decascos and Muirhead join returning series regulars Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm, Oivia Cheng as Ah Toy, Jason Tobin as Young Jun, Dianne Doan as Mai Ling, Kieran Bew as Bill O’Hara, Dean Jagger as Dylan Leary, Tom Weston-Jones as Richard Henry Lee, Hoon Lee as Wang Chao, Joe Taslim as Li Yong, Langley Kirkwood as Walter Buckley, Perry Yung as Father Jun, Chen Tang as Hong, Miranda Raison as Nellie Davenport and Dustin Nguyen as Zing and will also direct episodes 2 & 3 of Season 3.

Dacascos portryas Kong Pak, the former leader of a newly absorbed, Long Zii-affiliated tong and Li Yong’s old friend and mentor.

Muirhead plays Yan Mi, the unassuming but shrewd daughter of a local print shop maker based in Chinatown.

Season two of Warrior was produced for Cinemax by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions and Bruce Lee Entertainment; Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow and Andrew Schneider executive produced on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment. Shannon Lee executive produced for Bruce Lee Entertainment. Executive produced by Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey. Co-executive produced by Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott and Josh Stoddard.

