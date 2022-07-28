Warner Bros Discovery Names Asif Sadiq Chief Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Forms Creative Diversity Council

Warner Bros Discovery has named WarnerMedia and UK corporate veteran Asif Sadiq as the company’s chief global diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Along with the exec hire, the company said it has formed a “creative diversity council,” with the goal of weaving DE&I principles into the development, production and distribution process. Members of the council include Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group; Warner Bros Film Group CEOs Pamela Abdy and Mike DeLuca; HBO and HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys; and Kathleen Finch, head of content for the company’s U.S. Networks Group.

Sadiq will jointly report to CEO David Zaslav, and Adria Alpert Romm, a longtime key Zaslav lieutenant during his career who is now WBD’s chief people and culture officer.

Since April 2021, Sadiq had been an SVP for DEI at WarnerMedia, based in London. He held similar post at Adidas and also has worked for the Telegraph Media Group, EY Financial Services and the City of London Police.

In his new role, Sadiq will chair WBD’s new Business Diversity Council, a senior advisory board comprised of global leaders from the company’s sports, games, technology, revenue, and corporate groups. The board will help develop and institute diversity programs for employees across businesses.

“Having diversity of thought, ideas and experiences is so critical to the success of any business, especially a creative company like Warner Bros Discovery. We want our employees to be able to thrive as their authentic selves, while using the power of storytelling to not only entertain audiences around the world, but also open minds and inspire action. And I can think of no better leader than Asif to ensure that we champion the most thoughtful and impactful diversity, equity and inclusion program,” Zaslav said.

“I am so proud of the work we began at WarnerMedia and am thrilled to join David, Adria, and Warner Bros Discovery to accelerate the diversity mission I believe in so strongly,” Sadiq said. “Companies that get DE&I right are more successful and have deeper relationships with their employees, consumers and partners. In other words, this isn’t just the right thing to do, it also makes smart business sense and presents a great opportunity.”