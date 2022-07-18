Casey Bloys Gets New Five-Year Contract At HBO, HBO Max

Casey Bloys, the hitmaker head of content at HBO and HBO Max is getting a new five-year contract from parent Warner Bros. Discovery.

The newly forged media conglom has been settling its executive slate and direction under CEO David Zaslav. The news comes a week after the premium network and streaming service secured 140 Emmy nominations.

Discovery closed its acquisition of Warner Media from AT&T last spring and its been a tumultuous time as the combined company restructures amid a cost-cutting push. HBO has been a standout. “This is my seventh Emmy season for HBO and second at HBO Max. The one thing that you can’t control is who your corporate parent is. We went through AT&T and now with Warner Bros. Discovery,” Bloys recently told Deadline after the Emmy haul. “But you can always just focus on the shows and keep your head down and do the work and continue to try and do the best shows possible. That’s what we can control and that’s what this team has done brilliantly.”

