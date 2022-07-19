Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

New U.K. Library Specialist Radiance Films Inks Deal With MVD Entertainment Group

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Beats Forecasts By Shedding Fewer Than 1M Subscribers In Q2; Streamer Sets Ad Tier For "Early" 2023, Acquires Toon Studio Animal Logic
Read the full story

Ex-Warner Bros Australia TV Chief Shaun Murphy Launches Big Owl Pictures With Californian Private Equity Backing

Shaun Murphy
Shaun Murphy Big Owl Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Former Warner Bros Australia Head of Television Shaun Murphy has launched his own production company. Focusing on TV and film, Big Owl Pictures has backing from Balance Vector, the private equity group owned by California billionaire businessman Steve Luczo.

Murphy will serve as CEO and Executive Producer at Big Owl, which will develop and produce all genres of unscripted content, as well as select scripted and film projects for domestic platforms and the international marketplace.

Murphy is well known in Aussie production circles, having spent three years as Executive Producer at Shine Australia between 2012 and 2015 and the following six years as TV chief at Warner Bros Australia where he was responsible for executing local versions of The Masked Singer, The Bachelor, First Dates, Who Do You Think You Are, Celebrity Apprentice, The Bachelorette and Dancing With the Stars among others.

He had initially joined Warner Bros International Television Production Australia, which is now part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s global production business, as Head of Entertainment.

“Whether it’s an intimate story or a giant global format, at Big Owl we’ll look at everything as a story that can be built into something magnificent,” said Murphy. “Our strategic partnership with Balance Vector, led by the phenomenal Steve Luczo, gives us access to a vast array of content ideas to explore across sport, property, communications, tech and talent.”

Balance Vector will take a stake in Big Owl and its California-based founder and former Chairman and CEO of hard-drive giant Seagate Technology Luczo will be Senior Advisor to the producer.

“Shaun is a world-class content creator and leader, with his teams known for executing to the highest of quality,” said Luczo. “Having worked on content previously with Shaun and seeing him and his teams supercharge so many of the world’s great formats, we’re excited to see the team grow its slate and be part of the Big Owl adventure.”

“With Shaun’s leadership style and such a great depth of creative talent in Australia, we look forward to working with the best producers and link with the best global partners, to bring Big Owl to life.”

Murphy said: “Steve and Balance Vector have a truly global outlook in all that they do. With Big Owl’s creative drive and BV’s expansive view of partnerships, we look forward to creating a powerhouse company together.”

Big Owl will unveil its executive team and new projects in the coming months.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad