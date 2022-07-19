Ex-Warner Bros Australia TV Chief Shaun Murphy Launches Big Owl Pictures With Californian Private Equity Backing

Murphy is well known in Aussie production circles, having spent three years as Executive Producer at Shine Australia between 2012 and 2015 and the following six years as TV chief at Warner Bros Australia where he was responsible for executing local versions of The Masked Singer, The Bachelor, First Dates, Who Do You Think You Are, Celebrity Apprentice, The Bachelorette and Dancing With the Stars among others.

He had initially joined Warner Bros International Television Production Australia, which is now part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s global production business, as Head of Entertainment.

“Whether it’s an intimate story or a giant global format, at Big Owl we’ll look at everything as a story that can be built into something magnificent,” said Murphy. “Our strategic partnership with Balance Vector, led by the phenomenal Steve Luczo, gives us access to a vast array of content ideas to explore across sport, property, communications, tech and talent.”

Balance Vector will take a stake in Big Owl and its California-based founder and former Chairman and CEO of hard-drive giant Seagate Technology Luczo will be Senior Advisor to the producer.

“Shaun is a world-class content creator and leader, with his teams known for executing to the highest of quality,” said Luczo. “Having worked on content previously with Shaun and seeing him and his teams supercharge so many of the world’s great formats, we’re excited to see the team grow its slate and be part of the Big Owl adventure.”

“With Shaun’s leadership style and such a great depth of creative talent in Australia, we look forward to working with the best producers and link with the best global partners, to bring Big Owl to life.”

Murphy said: “Steve and Balance Vector have a truly global outlook in all that they do. With Big Owl’s creative drive and BV’s expansive view of partnerships, we look forward to creating a powerhouse company together.”

Big Owl will unveil its executive team and new projects in the coming months.