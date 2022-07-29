Skip to main content
Vince Gill Cancels Shows After Wife Amy Grant’s Hospitalization

A bicycle accident that resulted in the hospitalization of singer Amy Grant has led to her husband, Vince Gill, canceling upcoming performances through this weekend.

Grant, scheduled to be feted with Kennedy Center Honors later this year, fell during a bike ride on Wednesday in Nashville. An ambulance transported her a nearby hospital where she was treated for cuts and abrasions. She was listed in stable condition and no major injuries were reported.

The singer is considered one of the most important artists in Contemporary Christian music. Her self-titled album in 1977 was a major release, and her influence grew into a pop music crossover in 1985. Her hits include “Find a Way,” “Baby Baby,” and “Every Heartbeat.”

Gill and Grant wed in May of 2000.

