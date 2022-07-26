Venice Film Festival Lineup: Aronofsky, Inarritu, Field, Dominik, Guadagnino, Hogg, McDonagh, Panahi In Competition

UPDATE, Refresh for latest…: The Venice Film Festival has revealed a robust lineup for the 79th edition which runs from August 31-September 10 on the Lido. Scroll down for the full list of Competition titles which include new works from such directors as Darren Aronofsky, Alejandro G Inarritu, Todd Field, Andrew Dominik, Luca Guadagnino, Alice Diop, Joanna Hogg, Martin McDonagh, Jafar Panahi and Florian Zeller.
In big-ticket Out of Competition berths are Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling from Warner Bros and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as well as a new documentary from Oliver Stone and TV series The Kingdom Exodus and Copenhagen Cowboy, respectively from Danish auteurs Lars von Trier and Nicolas Winding Refn.
MORE…
PREVIOUS: The Venice Film Festival will unveil its lineup for the 79th edition this morning at 11 a.m. local time (2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET). The press conference is being held at the Library of the Biennale Historical Archive of Contemporary Arts in Venice with speakers including Roberto Cicutto, President of La Biennale di Venezia, and Alberto Barbera, Artistic Director of the Cinema Department who oversees the Lido fest.
Deadline will be updating the list of films in official selection below as they are announced. Among titles that are already confirmed is Noah Baumbach’s Netflix drama White Noise starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. The movie, which marks Baumbach’s return to Venice after 2019’s Marriage Story (which also starred Driver) will open the festival in competition on August 31.
Other films we expect to see on the Lido include Warner Bros’ psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling from director Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine. Styles could be doing double duty with Michael Grandage’s My Policeman from Amazon Studios while there is also buzz surrounding Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale from A24, Todd Field’s Cate Blanchett-starrer Tar from Focus, Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All with Tomothée Chalamet, and Andrew Dominik’s long-gestating Blonde featuring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix drama.
Julianne Moore is president of the jury this year. Special Lifetime Achievement Golden Lions will be presented to Catherine Deneuve and Paul Schrader.
The Venice festival, which is celebrating 90 years since the first running of the event, has successfully stuck to its regular slot throughout the pandemic, and will be held August 31-September 10 on the Lido.
Check back as we update the list of films announced today:
VENEZIA 79 COMPETITON
Il Signore Delle Formiche, dir: Gianni Amelio
The Whale, dir: Darren Aronofsky
L’Imensita, dir: Emanuel Crialese
Saint Omer, dir: Alice Diop
Blonde, dir: Andrew Dominik
Tar, dir: Todd Field
Love Life, dir: Koji Fukada
Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, dir: Alejandro G. Inarritu
Athena, dir: Romain Gavras
Bones And All, dir: Luca Guadagnino
The Eternal Daughter, dir: Joanna Hogg
Beyond The Wall, dir: Vahid Jalilvand
The Banshees Of Inisherin, dir: Martin McDonagh
Argentina 1985, dir: Santiago Mitre
Chiara, dir: Susanna Nicchiarelli
Monica, dir: Andrea Pallaoro
No Bears, dir: Jafar Panahi
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, dir: Laura Poitras
A Couple, dir: Frederick Wiseman
The Son, dir: Florian Zeller
Our Ties, dir: Roschdy Zem
Other People’s Children, dir: Rebecca Zlotowski
OUT OF COMPETITION
Fiction films
The Hanging Sun, dir: Francesco Carrozzini
When The Waves Are Gone, dir: Lav Diaz
Living, dir: Oliver Hermanus
Dead For A Dollar, dir: Walter Hill
Call Of God, dir: Kim Ki-duk
Dreamin’ Wild, dir: Bill Pohlad
Master Gardener, dir: Paul Schrader
Drought, dir: Paolo Virzi
Pearl, dir: Ti West
Don’t Worry Darling, dir: Olivia Wilde
Documentaries
Freedom On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom, dir: Evgeny Afineevsky
The Matchmaker, dir: Benedetta Argentieri
Gli Ultimi Giorni Dell’Umanita, dirs, Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo
A Compassionate Spy, dir: Steve James
Music For Black Pigeons, dirs, Jorgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed
The Kiev Trial, dir: Sergei Loznitsa
In Viaggio, dir: Gianfranco Rosi
Bobi Wine Ghetto President, dirs, Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo
Nuclear, dir: Oliver Stone
Short Films
Maid, dir: Lucretia Martel
Look At Me, dir: Sally Potter
Series
The Kingdom Exodus, dir: Lars von Trier
Copenhagen Cowboys, dir: Nicolas Winding Refn
HORIZONS EXTRA
Origin Of Evil, dir: Sebastien Mariner
Hanging Gardens, dir: Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji
Amanda, dir: Carolina Cavalli
Zapatos Rojos, dir: Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser
Nezhou, dir: Soudade Kaadan
Notte Fantasma, dir: Fulvio Risuleo
Without Her, dir: Arian Vazirdaftari
Valeria Is Getting Married, dir: Michael Vinik
Goliath, dir: Adilkhan Yerzhanov
HORIZONS
Princess, Roberto De Paolis
On The Fringe, dir: Juan Diego Botto
Victim, dir: Michal Blasko
Trenque Lauquen I, dir: Laura Citarella
Trenque Lauquen II, dir: Laura Citarella
Vera, dirs: Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel
Blanquita, dir: Fernando Guzzoni
Pour La France, dir: Rachid Hami
A Man, dir: Kei Ishikawa
Bread And Salt, dir: Damian Kocur
Luxembourg, Luxembourg, dir: Antonio Lukich
Ti Mangio Il Cuore, dir: Pippo Mezzapesa
To The North, dir: Mihai Mincan
Autobiography, Makbul Mubarak
La Syndicaliste, dir: Jean-Paul Salomé
World War III, dir: Houman Seyedi
The Happiest Man In The World, dir: Teona Strugar Mitevska
The Bride, dir: Sergio Tréfaut
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.