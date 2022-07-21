‘Vampire Academy’ Teaser Trailer: First Look At Peacock YA Drama Series, Photos — Comic-Con

We’re getting the first look at Vampire Academy, Peacock’s YA supernatural drama series from Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, based on Richelle Mead’s book series. The trailer was unveiled during the show’s panel Thursday at Comic-Con in San Diego. You can watch it above and see some first-look photos below.

Written by MacIntyre, Vampire Academy is set in a world of privilege and glamour, where two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.

The cast includes Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, Andre Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner.

Plec and MacIntyre executive produce the Peacock series along with Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar and Jillian DeFrehn. Bille Woodruff directs the pilot. Additional series directors are Plec, Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton and Geoff Shotz.

Vampire Academy is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Peacock