Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis & Sanaa Lathan To Star In Searchlight’s ‘The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures has lined up an all-star cast for its adaptation of Tina Mabry’s The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat with Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis, and Sanaa Lathan set to star in the adaptation. Mabry will direct from a script Gina Prince-Bythewood penned the script, with revisions by Mabry, which is based on the 2013 New York Times best-selling novel by Edward Kelsey Moore.

Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen’s Temple Hill Entertainment is producing, with Production Heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas overseeing for Searchlight, along with Director of Production Zahra Phillips and Creative Executive Apolline Berty.

The film follows three best friends dubbed “The Supremes,” who have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues, find their paths at a crossroads that test their lifelong bond.

Following years of success that included multiple Emmy wins for playing Crazy Eyes on Orange is the New Black, Aduba is back in the Academy’s good graces yet again she was recently nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for her performance in HBO’s In Treatment. She also starred in FX’s mini-series Mrs. America, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award, with Cate Blanchett and Rose Byrne. She also recently lended her voice to Pizar Animations’ Lightyear and recently wrapped production on Netflix’s mini-series Painkiller in which she stars alongside Matthew Broderick.

Ellis is also riding high following her Oscar-nominated performance in King Richard. Other credits include Tate Taylor’s Academy Award winner The Help, Taylor Hackford’s Academy Award winner Ray, George Tillman Jr.’s Men of Honor and Malcolm D. Lee’s Undercover Brother. She recently wrapped production for Warner Bros. The Color Purple in which she stars alongside Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, and Colman Domingo.

For Lathan, this project reunites her with Prince-Bythewood following the 2000 breakout hit Love & Basketball. She also recently earned some love from the Academy, earning an Emmy nomination for best guest star on HBO’s hit series Succession. Her directorial debut, On the Come Up, which she also stars in, will have its world premiere at this years Toronto Film Festival.

