Utopia Promotes Kyle Greenberg To Head Of Marketing & Distribution, Taps Gavin Briscoe As VP Marketing & Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Schwartzman and Cole Harper’s growing U.S. distribution and sales firm Utopia has promoted Kyle Greenberg to Head of Marketing & Distribution.

During Greenberg’s tenure, Utopia has released movies including Vortex by Gaspar Noe, El Planeta by Amalia Ulman, American Dharma by Errol Morris, Indie Spirit winner Shiva Baby by Emma Seligman, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair by Jane Schoenbrun, RAD! by Hal Needham, Facing Nolan by Bradley Jackson and the upcoming Sharp Stick by Lena Dunham. As we recently revealed, the company made its biggest splash to date on Cannes movie Holy Spider.

Before joining Utopia, Greenberg worked at Gunpowder & Sky.

“ Utopia has grown significantly over the past couple years, and with our explosive success in theatrical and digital distribution to complement our sales efforts, it’s time to take our team and infrastructure to the next level,” said Robert Schwartzman.

He continued: “We are developing and acquiring projects that warrant studio-level promotion and exploitation, and our filmmaker partners expect the same. Kyle will have an opportunity to lead those efforts and handpick his team to continue to grow our model into the next phase of our vision.”